JSAUX RGB Docking Station: A Versatile Expansion Base for Handheld Computers

RGB Docking Station for Handheld Computers Launched by JSAUX

JSAUX has recently introduced its latest expansion base, the RGB Docking Station, specifically designed for x86-based handheld computers. This docking station offers support for a wide range of handheld computers, including popular devices like Steam Deck, Ally, and AYANEO 2.

The JSAUX RGB Docking Station features a retractable stand design, allowing users to adjust the position of the stand for securing the handheld computer in place. The USB Type-C terminal can be connected to the stand from the bottom or top of the handheld, ensuring compatibility with various products such as Steam Deck, ROG Ally, OnexPlayer, AYN Odin, Razer Edge, Logitech G Cloud, and AYANEO 2.

In terms of connectivity, the JSAUX RGB Docking Station uses the full-featured USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, providing a range of expansion terminals. These include USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C x2, USB 2.0 x1, SD+microSD card reader x1 (supporting one memory card for simultaneous reading and writing), GbE Ethernet x1, HDMI x1 (supporting 4K120p video output, subject to computer compatibility), DisplayPort x1 (supporting 4K120p video output, subject to computer compatibility), 3.5mm audio output x1, and USB Type-C Power Delivery power import x1.

With regards to its RGB function, the JSAUX RGB Docking Station offers six lighting effect modes, including constant light, breathing, rainbow fluctuation, spectrum cycle (Spectrum Cycle), Mercedes-Benz cycle (Race Cycle), and stacking (Stacking). Users can control these modes using the OpenRGB software.

The JSAUX RGB Docking Station is now available for purchase on the official website, priced at $59.99 (approximately NT$1,900). Its flexible installation design and wide compatibility make it a versatile expansion base for handheld computer users. Additionally, the video output section supports high-quality 4K120p video formats, enhancing the overall multimedia experience for users.

In summary, the JSAUX RGB Docking Station offers a comprehensive solution for expanding the functionality of handheld computers. Its diverse expansion terminals, customizable RGB lighting effects, and wide compatibility with various handheld computers make it an excellent choice for consumers seeking to enhance their computing experience.

