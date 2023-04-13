She’s ready for the long, long journey Juice, the ESA probe directed towards the Jupiter system, to study 3 of its moons (Europa, Ganymede and Callisto) discovered by Galileo over 4 centuries ago. There, with his tools, he will look for clues of conditions compatible with the presence or birth of life, in the subterranean oceans that are suspected to be hidden beneath the surface of the 3 satellites. Overlooking the Atlantic, Juice stands atop the Ariane 5 rocket on its launch pad European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Take-off is scheduled at 14.15 Italian time.

It is one of ESA’s largest and most important missions and has a strong Italian contribution. The first, if we like, dates back to 1610, when Galileo Galilei he aimed his telescope and discovered, around the silhouette of Jupiter, the lights of what he recognized to be its moons, celestial bodies that orbited the planet. A revelation on celestial mechanics which gave new evidence in favor of heliocentrism and contributed to the success of the Copernican theory. There is an extraordinary array of scientific instruments aboard Juice, which you see Italy, its science and its industry, with a leading role, thanks to the participation of various institutes and universities, coordinated by the Italian Space Agency. And in honor of Galileo, Juice is accompanied by the reproduction of some pages of the Sidereus Nuncius, the treatise in which the Pisan physicist described his observations of the Jovian system.

Innovation Made with seaweed, almonds, water and gold: from IIT, the world’s first edible battery See also 200 startups, 135 million invested. CDP takes stock of the national network of accelerators by Emanuele Capone

April 13, 2023



The long crossing

Eight years to leave the inner solar system, con 4 great moments before arriving at your destination. We’ll see Juice around the Earth 3 more times, because the energy imprinted during the launch won’t be enough to get to Jupiter. The probe will have to take advantage of 4 gravitational assists, the so-called slingshot effect, flying over the Earth-Moon system for the first time in August 2024, after having completed an orbit around the Sun. In August 2025 it will touch Venus, lengthening the ellipse more and more orbital, moving away and then diving back towards us again in September 2026. Like a weight tied to a stretching rope (similar to a slingshot) the orbit will move away from the Sun and bring it back, to January 2029, still one flyby to Earth to receive the last push to reach Jupiter in 2031. Told this way it sounds like a chaotic carousel, in reality it is a well-proven system for obtaining energy from planets and saving it during the launch.

Hunting for life in the Jupiter system

To tell us what a small Solar System looks like, Juice carries 10 scientific analysis tools on board4 of which are made in Italy or with Italian participation, with an investment of 50-55 million euros, possible thanks to ASI and the collaboration between the scientific community and industry. The solar panels built by Leonardo are the largest to fly in space: their surface area is 85 square meters, like an average-sized apartment. They will all serve, because Jupiter is 5 times farther from the Sun compared to the Earth and there the light is 25 times less intense.

Once it reaches its destination, it will begin a dance that will lead it to fly over, one by one, three of the four satellites discovered by Galileo in 1610, using the telescope he had recently perfected. Europa, Ganymede and Callisto have one thing in common: it is suspected (for Europa and Callisto it is almost a certainty) that they hide underground oceans under the surface. From the fractures of Europa, eruptions of water vapor were also observed by the Galileo probe and then also by Hubble. Jupiter, considered by astronomers to be a failed star, it doesn’t heat up like the sun, but its gravitational attraction triggers tidal motions, deforms the planets that orbit around it and the friction heats up the interior. For this reason it is hoped to find traces, not of life, but of the conditions that might suggest that it exists down there.





Europe and Ganymede, the main objectives

For three years, from 2031 to 2034, there will be a tour of Jovian moons (between Europa, Ganymede and Callisto), which will require complex calculations and maneuvers orbiting Jupiter but passing from one to another of its satellites. In particular, Europa is Juice’s second scientific target, the smallest of the Galilean moons and is also the one most likely to be habitable. It almost certainly has, like Ganymede, an underground ocean. From its surface have been observed jets of water that the probe will try to analyze. Additionally, there are fissures that could indicate tectonic activity and expose material from the subsurface. Juice’s super vision will tell us if there are “building blocks of life” elements and molecules there, compatible with the presence or formation of biological activity.

In the end, in 2034-2035, Juice will stop in orbit around Ganymedemain goal of the mission. It will be the first probe to enter orbit around a satellite in the Solar System other than the Moon. It is the only moon in the Solar System to have its own magnetic field. At 5,260 kilometers in diameter, it is larger than Mercury and Pluto. Like Europa, it could have a subterranean ocean, and tidal forces caused by Jupiter’s gravitational pull could generate tectonic activity, heat, and thus the conditions for life to emerge.

Space ASI, record budget for 2023: we leave for Jupiter, aiming for the Moon by Matteo Marino

January 13, 2023



Juice tools and the Italian contribution

About 40 percent of the mission sees an Italian contribution, thanks to ASI. Juice is the most complex probe from this point of view. His tools will serve to understand as much as possible of a complex environment, dominated by a behemoth with its intense magnetic and gravitational fields. They’ll be used primarily to look beneath the surface, like doing an ultrasound. To observe, as Galileo did, but from much closer up, with telescopes, every single detail of the surfaces and, with spectrometers, to investigate their composition, with altimetric lasers to discover their profile and deformation induced by the mere presence of the gas giant. One of her tools, Pep, will even be able to analyze “in situ”, i.e. physically collect the molecules, those geysers by passing through them, to find out if they are actually made of water.

3GM is a radio instrument for studying the gravitational field of Ganymede, the extent of the internal oceans on the icy moons, and the atmosphere and ionosphere of Jupiter and its moons. (Thales Alenia Space – La Sapienza). JANUS is the optical chamber with a small telescope for photographing and mapping the surface of Jupiter’s moons and clouds. It will have a resolution of up to 2.4m on Ganymede and about 10km on Jupiter. (Leonardo – Inaf)

MAGIC is the spectrometer capable of detecting the composition of ice and elements on the surface of the moons, water jets from Europa, and the clouds of Jupiter and its atmosphere. It will look for organic molecules that make up the “building blocks of life” (Leonardo – Inaf). RIME it is the radar for the exploration of the icy moons: like an ultrasound, it detects the echo of the waves that penetrate the ice to study the subsoil structure of the icy moons up to a depth of about nine kilometres. It will be used to search for oceans of liquid water below the surface (Thales Alenia Space – University of Trento)

GALAthe GAnymede Laser Altimeter will study how Ganymede is deformed by Jupiter’s gravitational pull (tidal deformation) and the topography of the moons’ surfaces. J-MAG is the magnetometer equipped with sensors to characterize the Jovian magnetic field and its interaction with that of Ganymede, and to study the subterranean oceans of the icy moons.

PEP it is the package for the particle environment. It has sensors to detect the plasma particles (nuclei of atoms and electrons) of the Jupiter system. RPWIRadio and Plasma Wave Investigation, will characterize the radio emission and plasma environment of Jupiter and its icy moons

SWIthe Sub-millimeter Wave Instrument, will study the temperature structure, composition and dynamics of Jupiter’s atmosphere, and the exospheres and surfaces of the icy moons. UVS is a UV imaging spectrograph to characterize the composition and dynamics of the exospheres of icy moons, to study Jupiter’s auroras, the composition and structure of the planet’s upper atmosphere

The scientific teams of the four tools of Italian participation are made up of researchers from the National Institute of Astrophysics (with offices in Rome, Teramo, Padua and Catania), the University of Trento, the Sapienza University of Rome, the University of Roma Tre, the University D Announcement of breaking latest news, of the Bruno Kessler Foundation, of the University of Bolognaof the University of Tor Vergataof the Institute of Geosciences and Georesources of the Cnr, of the Partenope University of Napoliof the University of Padua, of the Polytechnic of Milano and of the University of Salento.