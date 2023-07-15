Inaccessible is particularly safe

My Ü90 father no longer knows the password for an online bank account. A letter arrives. The password is covered, you have to peel off a layer with a scrawl pattern. So no one can examine the letter. Under the cover is the ten-digit password: printed on transparent paper, in a very delicate light grey. The letters are slanted, a kind of cursive writing. My father can’t see anything.

However, after helpful people have deciphered the characters for him, it is not possible to enter the password correctly in the online form. That there is no feedback other than “there is something wrong”. The fact that the system blocks access after five failed attempts would have been of interest at this point.

Rescue comes from support. Which obviously has a lot to do with this case. The friendly gentleman asks how many capital letters, how many numbers and how many special characters the password contains. Turns out what everyone thought was a capital “J” is a square bracket. The lock is lifted and the entry is successful.

When asked why you put a special character in a password that a normal person can’t find on the keyboard, the gentleman from support doesn’t have an answer either.

Perhaps a password that cannot be read is particularly secure.

(Kirsten Sheller)

