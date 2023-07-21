Anwaltsdeko

In one of the two bookshelves of the office there are bound volumes of the “Neue Juristische Wochenschrift”, from 1982 to around 2010:

ALT

Kathrin: I’m sure you pick them up regularly, once every twenty years.

The lawyer: Rarely. When the children were small, we always pressed herbaria in there, they are excellent for that. But that’s just like stamp collections, they used to be coveted and had resale value when someone went out of business. Now they are given away. My family always calls them “lawyer decorations”. Actually, we put them here so it’s a bit opaque. The shelf was already there, and then we thought, how do we do it so that you can’t look through it. And then we just stuffed the NJW in.

Earlier, when I started in the M. office, the law firm was proud that the NJW was bound around from 1954 to the present day. And they were actually sold as a collection for 3000 marks or so at the time. There are now notices hanging in the attorney’s office that say, “NJW Pickup.” Because it has completely lost its relevance.

Approximately when did this happen?

I can not say exactly. Definitely ten years ago. Maybe it’s been a while since you don’t pay for it anymore. So, I unsubscribed from the NJW maybe five years ago. About two years before that I stopped buying the covers and just threw away the last few years.

There’s a lot of paper lying around in a law firm anyway, at least in a somewhat old-fashioned one like mine, and then I thought, I don’t need this anymore, I never look in there. Where you need it most is to look up decisions. There have long been good databases such as Juris, where the decisions are published. But the BGH also has a very well-functioning or medium-functioning homepage, where you can basically always find what you need with a reasonably reasonable search. And it’s definitely easier to find than looking it up in the NJW.

How did that even work, finding decisions in the NJW? By patiently browsing?

Yes, by reading NJW actually first of all. And then of course there was always an index, which came at the end of the year with keywords. Just like you researched earlier. One has looked at the keyword joint and several debtor compensation in the NJW: Judgments joint and several debtor compensation, or according to paragraph …

And then you had to do that separately for each year, or were there summarizing registers every ten years or something?

I do not know that anymore. But that was the standard research method of checking the NJW, and there have also been rulings that an attorney may be required to regularly read the NJW to keep himself legally up to date.

What was the reason for this judgement?

I don’t know it by heart now, but it was definitely a lawyers liability case. Such cases are always attorney liability cases. That a lawyer conducted a nonsense process and the client subsequently sued for lawyer liability. And then it’s all about: Could the lawyer know that? Lawyers then always say: Yes, pf, I couldn’t have known such an outlandish decision. And then it’s about: Is it, so to speak, part of the lawyer’s duty that he could know this decision?

And how would you decide now that you can no longer assume that the NJW will be read?

It is still assumed that one is familiar with case law published in professional journals. However, thanks to the online availability of case law, it is no longer necessary to keep it on paper.

(Questions asked by Kathrin Passig)