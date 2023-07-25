I love my robo skirt!

It could be that a cleaning robot is saving my love right now. Maybe another friendship is at risk, I’m not sure yet, because Kathrin said she sees me differently now that she knows I own a high-end 1,500-euro vacuum and floor mopping robot. But if he saves my love, wouldn’t it have been worth the investment?

For eight weeks I (co-)own puppies. She was brought by my girlfriend, whom I had met shortly before. They’re papillons. These are dogs, about the size of Chihuahuas, with jug ears. They look like gremlins. We got them – I would say accidentally – in my apartment because we thought we still had a few days left. After that, newborns aren’t allowed to be transported, and my kids love them too, so we’re practically stuck here together. To put it mildly, I’m not a fan of pets. Anyway, the puppies are here, actually my girlfriend’s puppies, and I can’t do anything.

If it wasn’t for the S7 Roborock Ultra. It’s about the same size as its mother, white, and has a self-cleaning station. That means it cleans itself, fills itself with new cleaning water and cleans and dries the mop independently. So he is practically the opposite of the animals: reliable, clean and you can trust him when you leave the apartment. The puppies, on the other hand, go everywhere, chewing on the wallpaper and the mother is always blinking her eyes and licking her mouth so frantically that when I come back I always have to check whether she has eaten her children.

My girlfriend loves her animals and I love my girlfriend. I am very glad that I have Roborock S7 Ultradings. While I never wanted pets, I would have gotten the Ultradings sooner. In any case, it makes my life (and living together in the apartment) a good bit more bearable.

For example, Roborock can mop and vacuum at the same time. And while doing so, he makes such a noise that the dogs scaredly press themselves against the wall, and I also explain to my children that Roborock sucks away all the Lego and has such a function that it also sucks in children and drags them behind it who, for example, do not tidy their room. This doesn’t always work in practice, but surprisingly often. My three-year-old doesn’t want Roborock to get into his bed at night, but of course I explain to him that the Ultradings is set to only charge during core working hours and not at night to save electricity. I don’t know if my son understands this, but I did my best.

The puppies, on the other hand, don’t understand any of this and compete with him for the food bowl, afraid that he will dispute their food. I let them actively believe. When you empty the Roborock after wiping, i.e. the container with dirty water, you only notice, as the saying goes, what kind of shit is coming out of it. So: actually. The water is so terribly dark and all the fine, white hairs are sticking to the brush that I’ve thought about taking the Roborock to bed with me so that it vacuums the sheets. But my girlfriend doesn’t want that and says I’ll have to make a decision then. In any case, I have made my decision: never again without the Roborock. He is such a good, reliable helper. Sometimes I talk to him while I’m writing texts and he wipes under the table quietly, because you can of course also turn it down. Then I praise him and say that I will buy a new brush soon. I wish I could play songs, that would be nice. But I’ll be honest: I’m really completely satisfied. Sometimes I stroke the case in passing and then say “Nice job”. I think I could imagine pets quite well. If they were like the Roborock. Clean, reliable and with low vet bills. I wish I could get him covered. Then the four of us and I would soon have no more problems. Where to go with the puppies, I’ll have to see. Anyway, my girlfriend says it’s okay. In love you have to make compromises. And then she pets her puppies and I scratch the Roborock and think so too.

(Alexander Krützfeldt)

