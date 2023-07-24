July 23-24, 2023

The son is out and about in Italy for a few hours without cellphone internet, despite the fact that cellphone use abroad has become so much easier. But sometimes it doesn’t work that automatically

During the holidays, the son went camping in Tuscany with some other young people. That’s a bit exciting, of course, but he’s big and I’m sure he can get along without parental care.

A few hours after the planned arrival, I get a WhatsApp from him: He has arrived safely, but the mobile network is very weak and he cannot use mobile data. Hm, I google again and make sure: roaming, i.e. the use of mobile phones abroad, is actually included in his mobile phone tariff. Roaming is so much easier now than it was a few years ago! But something seems to be wrong.

A little later, a message that he was now online via a fellow traveler’s hotspot, then a screenshot that his cell phone could only connect to GPRS and mobile data was gray and could not be activated:

I tell him that he should check whether mobile data is automatically deactivated when roaming, which I think is a very likely problem. But he answers me, no, of course he looked it up:

I look again on the provider’s web portal to see if there is a tick hidden somewhere that needs to be used to activate roaming, but I can’t find anything.

The next day I google the problem and quickly find what I’m looking for: His provider doesn’t have a roaming agreement with all network operators in Italy, and apparently his cell phone automatically logs into a network without a roaming agreement – presumably because this has the strongest network at his campsite.

I text my son that he should manually select a different network (“WIND”) – and shortly afterwards I get a WhatsApp from him that mobile data is now working.

To be honest: I’m also a little calmer when I know that he can reach me “if something happens”. And at the same time I wonder how it used to be for my parents. When I was hiking and camping with friends in Italy for three weeks, there were no mobile phones and I sent exactly one postcard to my parents in the whole time.

