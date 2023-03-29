What are jump cuts for and how do you add them?

Would you like to expand your video editing technique and are you interested in jump cuts? Read our jump cut definition and see famous examples of jump cuts in movies. Find out what aesthetic goals directors are aiming for with jump cuts, and try adding a jump cut yourself with our guide to jump cuts in Camtasia.

The history of the origin of the jump cut

According to the legend, the jump cut came about, like many discoveries, by chance and due to a technical problem: the French filmmaker Georges Méliès filmed a street scene at the beginning of the 20th century. As he was recording a bus, his camera paused briefly. A few seconds later, the recording continued without Méliès having changed the camera position. As he played back the recording, he discovered that the bus magically transformed into a horse-drawn cart in the blink of an eye. The jump cut was born and Méliès used it from then on for cinematic experiments and illusions: a human couple suddenly transformed into two skeletons without changing their position. A jumping clown disappears into mid-air, leaving an empty stage scene.

What is a jump cut? definition

Film and video would look different today without jump cuts. In general, this refers to a cut between two images with an identical image section, the same camera position and distance, in which the middle part of the image is removed and the two ends are rejoined. Most of the time, a jump cut is very obvious and intentional by the filmmaker. Exceptions are recording errors or errors in video processing. The jump cut is often combined with the so-called match cut, in which a movement is continued in another image motif.

Why are jump cuts used?

A popular aesthetic and narrative device, jump cuts can:

express a perceptible jump in time or connect separate times

advance a story faster and shorten the storytelling time

increase narrative speed

interrupting the logical progression of an action and expressing a more dreamlike, disruptive narrative progression

convey rush or panic

used for tricks or optical illusions

Jump Cut: examples from movies

Jump cuts were a popular design tool, especially for filmmakers from the French Nouvelle Vague. In the film À bout de souffle (Breathless), Jean-Luc Godard filmed this long drive while the two main characters Patricia Franchini (Jean Seberg) and Michel Poiccard (Jean-Paul Belmondo) were talking. Godard used many jump cuts without changing the film clip and was thus able to cover a longer spatial distance in a short time. The result: The scene seems fast-paced and time seems to speed up.

A completely different impression is created in Franz Oz’ film “Little Shop of Horrors”: The characters change their position in space with the help of jump cuts, but there is no plot progression. Time hardly seems to pass. See more examples and uses of jump cuts in movies.

Jump Cut: Implementation with video editors such as Camtasia

To add jump cuts to a video, remove the middle sequence of a recording in the video editor and then join the beginning and end of the recording together. In Camtasia, you can do this with the editing tools in the timeline: use the position indicatorto remove the middle section in a clip. To do this, mark the area that you want to cut out by setting the green cursor at the beginning and the red cursor at the end. Then click on that Icon scissors and remove the marked position. The cut is then marked with a seam line and a jump cut is inserted.

Add a jump cut to a video in Camtasia Editor: Use the green and red cursors to (1) mark the beginning and (2) the end of the area you want to cut, and then (3) click the scissors icon.

Video editing – simple, intuitive and with extensive functions Camtasia is a professional video editing tool. Trim and cut your videos and add jump cuts, audio and sound like the pros. Get your full-featured trial now. Download Free Trial

Avoid unwanted jump cuts

If you film a scene with two cameras in different positions and then edit the recordings together, the impression of a jump cut can unintentionally arise: If your cameras are less than 30 degrees apart in relation to the recording object, then these recordings look too similar and the Mixing of the recordings can be perceived as an error (broken continuity). So always make sure to follow the 30 degree rule when using two cameras. Unwanted jump cuts can also occur if you use this film cut to save time, but the result is confusing for the viewer: If the film excerpt remains the same, but the picture sequence is no longer logically correct, then this discrepancy must make sense in terms of content or aesthetics. Otherwise it is a faulty jump cut