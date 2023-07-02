Entry on the right in the direction of travel

It’s my first time driving a right-hand drive hire car in England. After a short period of getting used to it, driving on the left isn’t very difficult, except on the first evening when I’m driving on narrow English country lanes – I still don’t really have a feel for the left-hand side of the road. It’s fine at first because I have the left wing mirror to check my eyes frequently, but after dark it gets pretty nerve wracking.

At some point during the holiday I go shopping in a small rural village shop, the parking spaces in the crooked village are very tight. Since I really only need a very short time, I park the car with an optimistic they’ll get through if anyone comes at all thoughts and hurry to the store.

But when I come out, a small traffic jam of bad-tempered drivers has formed. With apologetic gestures, I rush to the car, throw my groceries in, throw myself in the driver’s seat and – AAAAAARGH REALITY IS COMING SOON – the ignition switch, which I’m sure was there a moment ago, is gone, as are the steering wheel and pedals. I look to the right. There are the missing parts. Oh I see. Clear. Wrong side.

After two more car hire holidays in England it remains the case – driving on the left is not that difficult, but getting in on the correct side remains an occasional little problem.

(Tilman Otter)

