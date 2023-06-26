Home » June 2023
June 2023

June 2023

Socially good, but personally confusing

As part of Pride Month, it’s common for companies to decorate their logos in the colors of the LGBTQI+ movement. I find that nice and commendable, but when I want to check my account balance, I first have to search three times as long for my Commerzbank app on my smartphone because my search criterion “something yellow” no longer works and my brain needs something to do switch to “the shape of the Commerzbank logo, but in colour”.

(Anne Schuessler)

