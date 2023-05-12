Junior startup promotes eco-awareness in elementary schools

A junior company from Salzburg founded by students called Growledge has set itself the goal of strengthening ecological awareness in elementary schools. The young company was founded at the HBLA Ursprung school, which specializes in agriculture as well as environmental and resource management. She wants to take children in elementary schools on an exciting journey through the world of plants and thus create a better understanding of the importance of plants. The young company produces plant boxes with a Plexiglas wall, with which elementary school students can grow plants and watch them grow.

SpawnX: Escape from Russia to build mushroom startup in Graz

Growledge wants to offer “an exciting journey of discovery”.

Barbara Langwieder, 19-year-old Managing Director of Growledge, explains the company’s vision: “Our most important goal is to bring helpful knowledge about nature and the environment closer to the little ones on an exciting journey of discovery. We have also prepared instructive worksheets and games for the children. The plants that have grown, such as cress or chives, can then be harvested and eaten together, for example as part of a healthy snack.” According to Growledge, it has already sold numerous plant boxes to elementary schools and plans to further expand its activities.

Support teacher Claudia Knieger is proud of the achievements of her students at the HBLA Ursprung. “With a lot of motivation, idealism and team spirit, the young entrepreneurs were able to realize their ideas and launch a successful product on the market. Students coordinate all aspects of the business across disciplines, from production to marketing, sales and accounting. The next 20 wooden boxes have already been glued and sanded down, the accompanying material has been prepared and the team is prepared for high demand in line with the company slogan ‘Growledge – Growing plants and gaining knowledge’.”

Drinking straw: The fizzy drink from the straw

Junior team in the final of the “Jugend Innovativ” competition

The commitment of the young entrepreneurs was also rewarded on another level. Growledge has qualified for the national finals of the “Jugend Innovativ” school competition. Of the more than 250 projects submitted, 35 made it into the national final, including the HBLA Ursprung project. The school competition for innovative ideas is carried out on behalf of the Ministries for Economy, Education and Climate Protection as well as by Austria Wirtschaftsservice GmbH. The HBLA Ursprung team will present their work to the jury from May 23rd to 25th in Vienna.