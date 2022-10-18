Home Technology Jupiter, Mars, Neptune… NASA’s Webb Space Telescope captures the most amazing images?
Replacing the 32-year-old Hubble telescope, NASA recently used the James Webb Telescope to complete its deployment in January 2022 to capture many amazing images, starting with the first appearance of the Volans SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster , the vast and beautiful face of the universe is displayed one by one in front of us, and it also takes us into a deeper unknown world.

Recently, James Webb Telescope has continued to publish more images taken, including the most curious “Jupiter” and its faint rings, which were synthesized by the NIRCam instrument on the telescope through the filter to help researchers detect Jupiter’s two Satellites and more of their inner life. In addition, the recently released images also include “Neptune” and its seven bright surrounding satellites, which are also considered to be the clearest Neptune rings photographed in more than 30 years.

Following that, James Webb Telescope not only received close-up “Mars” back images, but also brought the brightest star-forming region of the “Spider Nebula Space Tarantula” in the Large Magellanic Cloud in the constellation Doradus. Surrounded by a dazzling appearance, it has become a very unique image with the recently released binary star system “Wolf-Raylet 140”. Sigh the changeable and unknown universe. Interested readers can also continue to lock in more information published by NASA.

