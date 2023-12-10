Home » “Jurassic Park” movie adaptation “Jurassic Park: Survival” released! Escape from dinosaur fangs and find a way to survive | Game base | LINE TODAY
Saber Interactive Announces New Game “Jurassic Park: Survival” at The Game Awards 2023

During today’s highly anticipated “The Game Awards 2023,” Saber Interactive made an exciting announcement that sent shockwaves through the gaming community. The renowned game developer revealed that it will soon be launching a new game titled “Jurassic Park: Survival” (Chinese name) on multiple platforms including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” is a single-player action-adventure game that is based on the beloved and iconic “Jurassic Park” movie series. The game is set on Isla Nublar, located in the southwest of Costa Rica, the day after the catastrophic events depicted in the original “Jurassic Park” movie. Players will assume the role of a character who had initially intended to leave the island for safety but becomes trapped due to unforeseen circumstances. The game’s protagonist, a female scientist named “Maya Joshi” of “InGen International Genetics Corporation,” must fight for her survival and find a way to escape from the treacherous island.

In addition to featuring many familiar dinosaurs such as Velociraptors and Tyrannosaurus, “Jurassic Park: Survival” will also include several iconic scenes from the movies that fans know and love. Players can expect to relive moments such as the nerve-wracking chase of a little brother and sister into a kitchen by a Velociraptor (albeit represented by the female scientist in the game) from the first “Jurassic Park” movie, as well as the memorable scene from “Jurassic World” where the heroine lures a Tyrannosaurus into battle.

The inclusion of these famous movie scenes is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia and emotional connection for fans of the original “Jurassic Park” films. With cutting-edge graphics and immersive gameplay, “Jurassic Park: Survival” promises to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience that will transport players back to the thrilling and perilous world of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Fans and gamers alike can anticipate an exhilarating adventure filled with peril, excitement, and the awe-inspiring majesty of dinosaurs when “Jurassic Park: Survival” is released in the near future. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates and details as the game’s launch date approaches.

