Today I want to share with you an app “Be My Eyes”, which is an app that can help visually impaired and low-vision people see. It can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms. Let’s see how to operate it

Be My Eyes is an app specially designed for the visually impaired and disadvantaged. Through the power of human relationship and technology, it provides instant assistance for people who cannot see or cannot see clearly.After downloading Be My Eyes, you can click “I want to be a volunteer” to help the visually impaired around the world. When the visually impaired encounter problems in life, they can seek help through Be My Eyes

Be My Eyes will match the visually impaired or low-vision users with volunteers in the user’s language and time zone. The volunteer who responds first will receive a notification on his mobile phone and can connect with the caller. After connecting, the volunteers can see the pictures taken by the mobile phones of the visually impaired in order to guide and assist them. According to official statistics, the top ten types of questions currently received on Be My Eyes include:

1. Find lost or dropped items

2. When describing a photograph, painting, or other work of art

3. When pairing or describing colors

4. Read the label

5. Correct computer problems

6. Buy daily necessities

7. Look for food expiration labels

8. Assist in getting to know or learn about the new environment

9. Identify different objects

10. Check the timetable of public transport

Be My Eyes is an app developed by the Danish team. It also won the “Social Impact” award of the Apple Design Awards in 2021. It covers more than 150 countries and as many as 180 languages ​​to help the blind and low-vision Users can carry out the big and small things in life more smoothly, as long as you download Be My Eyes on your mobile phone, you will have the opportunity to help people who need you!