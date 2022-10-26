GIGABYTE’s B650 AERO G, specially designed for creators, draws on the successful experience of previous AMD X670 series motherboards. It has functions such as DDR5, 4 SATA, 3 M.2, 2.5GbE and USB-C 20Gbps. The design concept is equipped with GIGABYTE’s exclusive VisionLINK technology. Through a Type-C transmission line, it can meet the needs of audio and video, data transmission and 60W charging at the same time, giving creators the best compatibility and performance of AMD Ryzen 7000 series, allowing creators Focus more on creation and complete wonderful works easily.

Specification

Size: ATX (30.5cm x 24.4cm)

Processor Support: AMD AM5 socket,

Support: AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processor CPU

Power supply phase: 16+2+1 70A

Chipset: AMD B650

BIOS：1 x 256256 Mbit flash、UEFI AMI、PnP 1.0a、DMI 2.7、WfM 2.0、SM BIOS 2.7、ACPI 5.0

Memory: 4 x DIMM, MAX 128GB, DDR5 6400(OC)/5200 MT/s

Display Output: HDMI 2.0 (4K 60Hz), USB C DisplayPort 1.4

Expansion Slots: 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 (CPU); 1 x PCIe 4.0 x4, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x1 (chip)

儲存：4 x SATA 6Gb/s、M2A_CPU 25110（PCIe 4.0 x4）、M2P_SB / M2Q_SB 25110（PCIe 4.0 x4）、M2M_SB 25110（SATA & PCIe 4.0 x4）

Network: Intel 2.5GbE LAN

Wireless Module: AMD Wi-Fi 6E RZ616, BLUETOOTH 5.2

Audio: Realtek ALC1220-VB

USB埠(後I/O)：1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C、3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A、4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A、2 x USB 2.0

USB Ports (Onboard): 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 4 x USB 2.0

RGB：2 x ARGB 4-1pin、2 x RGB 4pin

FAN：1 x 4-pin CPU、1 x 4-pin water cooling CPU、2 x 4-pin Sys/Pump、4 x 4-pin Sys Fan

Mainstream entry to meet the needs of creators!

GIGABYTE’s AERO is known to be a series designed for creators. From motherboards to notebook computers, there are traces of the AERO series, and this time it is also equipped with a brand-new B650 chipset. Players don’t need to use the high-end X670, the B650 is excellent The I/O carrying capacity is definitely a popular dark horse for entry mainstream.



→ B650 AERO G white box.



→ Specifications and features are written on the back.

The contents include B650 AERO G motherboard, WiFi antenna module, DP IN cable, SATA cable, noise detection cable, M.2 screws/studs, and VisionLINK instructions.



→ Contents.

B650 AERO G supports AMD Ryzen™ 7000 processor, has 4 DIMM DDR5 memory slots, supports a maximum capacity of 128GB, is compatible with AMD EXPO, intel XMP overclocked memory, and has 1 PCIe 4.0 in each of the internal expansion slots x16, 1 PCIe 4.0 x4, and 1 PCIe 3.0 x1.

In terms of storage, the M.2 slot has a total of 3 sets of PCIe 4.0, M2A_CPU adopts PCIe 5.0 x 4; M2B_CPU adopts PCIe 4.0 x4; M2C_SB adopts PCIe 4.0 x4, but since the PCIE x 4 slot and the M2C_SB socket share the bandwidth, so When a device is installed in the M2C_SB socket, the PCIE x 4 slot will not be available; and the 4 SATA ports.

The rest of the specifications are basic specifications such as wired network 2.5GbE LAN, wireless network Wi-Fi 6E RZ616, audio chip Realtek ALC1220, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, and VisionLINK USB 3.2 Gen2 with both DP and PD 60W The transmission function only requires a USB Type-C to allow users to connect the tablet.

B650 AERO G motherboard is ATX size, AMD Ryzen™ 7000 processor adopts AM5 LGA1718 pins, and the pin corners are made on the motherboard and protected by a cover, and the foolproof design is also changed to the upper left corner. The B650 AERO G uses a 19-phase power supply and a 70A power supply design, while the AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors focus on high-end multi-core computing capabilities. It must be terrible in terms of power consumption. Creators absolutely need a motherboard with a well-designed power supply.



→ The B650 AERO G is equipped with a hairline heat sink.



→ Back of the motherboard.



→ AM5 LGA1718 pin.



→ The CPU powers 8+4.

Above the I/O case, the heat sink is designed with a hairline pattern as a whole, with a large area of ​​silver and black to match, basically to achieve full coverage passive heat dissipation. In addition to the word AERO on it, a small part of it will show different colors depending on the angle. It is indeed a motherboard designed for creators, and there is no special backplane heat dissipation design on the back.



→ Refraction design.



→ The most eye-catching thing about the motherboard is this heat sink!

There are 4 DIMM DDR5 memory slots in the upper right corner of the motherboard with a maximum capacity of 128GB. Next to the ATX 24-pin power supply socket is a FAN socket and a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-E front I/O expansion port. The right-hand side of the figure below is the CPU FAN and ARGB expansion pins.



→ DDR5 memory socket.



→ The mainboard is directly equipped with a power button and a BIOS update button, which is convenient for debugging and installing hardware.

Below the PCIEX4 channel, from left to right, are AUDIO, ARGB, COM expansion socket, FAN, USB 2.0/1.1 expansion socket, FAN and F_PANEL front control panel socket.



→ PCIe slot and motherboard lower edge pins.

To the left and right of the four SATA ports, there are USB 3.2 Gen 1 expansion ports on the left; noise detection sockets and THB_U4 expansion card sockets are located on the right for you to install GIGABYTE expansion cards.



→ SATA, expansion socket.

After removing the heat sink, the motherboard still has 3 M.2 slots, the first one from the left uses the PCIe 5.0 x4 lanes provided by the CPU for the M2A_CPU, and the second one uses the PCIe 4.0 x4 lanes provided by the CPU for the M2B_CPU. Then M2C_SB uses the PCIe 4.0 x4 channel of the chipset, AMD RZ616 MT7922A22M WiFi 6E wireless network card can be found under the M2C, and also integrates the Bluetooth 5.2 function.



→ M.2 slot.



→ The PCIe 5.0 x16 slot is covered with metal armor for more stability.



→ The graphics card slot is very considerate to enlarge and lengthen the tenon, which is more convenient to change the graphics card.



→ Wireless network card.

Rear I/O ports, including WIFI antenna, 2 USB2.0 (black), 1 DP, 1 HDMI2.0, 3 USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A (red), 1 USB Type-C (DP alt, USB3.2 Gen2), 4 USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A (Blue), 1 RJ-45 (2.5GbE), 2 AUDIO JACK, 1 S/PDIF optical port.



→ I/O behind the motherboard.

Main board material

Next, we will see the materials used for the motherboard, such as the VRM power supply of the processor, memory, and environmental control chips, as well as peripheral devices.



→ The appearance of the motherboard.



→ The CPU power supply phase is 16+2+1 70A smart power supply.



→ B650 wafer.



→ PWM master chip Infineon XDPE192C3B.



→ MOSFET chips TDA21472, MXL7630S.







→ The environmental control chip uses IT8689E, IT5701E, IT8795E.



→ USB Type-C Power Delivery controller chip RTS5450.



→ GL850G chip controls USB2.0 hub.



→ Diodes PI3EQX1004，USB3.1 Gen2 ReDriver。



→ HDMI 2.0 6Gbps Level Shifter/ReDriver。



→ Intel I225-V network chip.



→ RTS5411T, MX25L4006E USB 3.0 hub controller chip.



→ The sound chip uses ALC1220.



→ NICHICON sound capacitors.

Clean and white bios interface design is full of sense

The BIOS of the GIGABYTE B650 AERO G is quite distinctive, with a rare white and gray color scheme and unique fonts. The overall use is quite different from the GAMING series. If you have not used the BIOS of GIGABYTE before, it may take a little time to get used to it, but the actual text recognition It will be a little difficult, but once you get used to it, it will be fine.



→ Easy interface.

If the simple BIOS is not enough for you, you can also press F2 to enter the advanced mode, and there are more detailed settings to choose from. Advanced mode also has Tweaker overclocking options, with complete overclocking options, memory parameters, voltage and other adjustment functions.



→ Advanced interface.

The AMD platform also has a very important EXPO overclocking function, which is equivalent to the AMD version of XMP. After that, no matter what platform it is, as long as the memory has support, it can be set in the BIOS interface of Gigabyte, and the memory used this time has support. EXPO overclocking can also speed up memory performance by enabling XMP/EXPO High Bandwidth Support.



→ XMP/EXPO High Bandwidth Support。

Another thoughtful design, the GIGABYTE Control Center will automatically pop up the setting tool when the system is installed for the first time. , and because the driver is stored in the motherboard, it also saves the problem of subsequent USB storage.



→ The fan can be monitored at any time.



→ Adjust settings at any time.

test session

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Memory: T-Force VULCAN DDR5 8GBx2

Water cooling: CORSAIR H510i ELITE LCD

Power Supply: HCP 850W Platinum

Hard Disk: Crucial P5 1TB

Operating system: Windows 11

The first is CPU-Z detection information. In the CPU column, you can see that the basic TDP of 170W, Socket 1718 LGA pins and 5nm process, and it is 16 cores and 32 threads; in terms of the motherboard column, the south bridge chipset It is B650, and LPCIO is configured with ITE’s IT8689 chip. CPU-Z also provides simple benchmarks, with AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scoring 771.3 for single-core and 15581.9 for multi-core.



→ CPU-Z。

CINEBENCH R20 & R23 are developed based on the MAXON Cinema 4D 3D graphics software, and the processor performance is actually tested by 3D rendering. Although the new R23 has the same situation as the R20, the two cannot be compared with the same because of the updated compiler. right.

In the R20 test, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scored a single-core 766pts multi-core 14551pts; in the R23 test, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scored a single-core 1851 pts multi-core 37091pts.



→ R20



→ R23。

The memory part has been verified by AIDA64 Cache&Memory Benchmark. With DDR5, the writing, reading and copying got 74887 / 69963 / 67990 MB/s respectively. There is no little bit of performance. The data is very good-looking, but because AIDA64 Ryzen 7000, X670E platform memory has not been officially supported, so the memory performance is only for reference!



→ AIDA64。

Under the comprehensive performance test of PCMARK 10, the comprehensive score is 9321. The daily use of App startup speed, video conferencing, and web browsing performance benchmark simulation tests have 11458 points, including productivity tests and digital media tests that rely more on CPU computing power. All have good scores of more than 10,000 points. It is not difficult to find that with the B650 AERO G as logistical support, and with the RTX 3070, no matter what operation you do, you will have no worries.



→ PCMARK10。

3DMark CPU Profile is a test designed for processors, and continues to be tested for different executions to allow users to understand the performance of the processor in different application scenarios.In the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, it scored 1105 points in 1 thread, 7652 points in 8 threads, 13827 points in 16 threads, and finally got 16276 points in the Max thread with maximum performance



→ CPU Profile。

In the 3DMark game performance simulation test, in the Fire Strike DX11 game simulation test, the physical test scored 33443 points, and in the Time Spy DX12 game simulation test, the CPU score achieved 13711 points.



→ Fire Strike。



→ Time Spy。

The X264 / X265 FHD Benchmark uses different encodings to judge the audio and video conversion performance of the processor. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X has a performance of 102.8fps on X264 and 115.2 fps on X265.



→ X264。



→ X265。

V-Ray Benchmark is developed by Chaos Group. V-Ray is a ray rendering software designed based on the laws of physics, and this tool can perform calculation tests of ray tracing rendered images for CPU and GPU respectively. This test with AMD Ryzen 9 7950X has a good result of 28844 vsamples.



→ V-RAY。

VisionLINK One-Line Serial Creation Required

VisionLINK looks similar to other typical USB Type-C ports, but has more functions, can support USB, DP and 60W power delivery, and also supports USB 3.2 Gen2, which can be used in USB 3.2 drives or any type of Access 10 Gbps data from USB compatible storage devices and support [email protected] or [email protected] video output.

In the past, connecting a computer to a tablet required a lot of cables, a USB cable for synchronizing data between the tablet and the computer, a DP or HDMI cable for outputting video to the tablet, and a power cable for powering the tablet. At this time, GIGABYTE’s exclusive VisionLINK can come in handy. It supports USB, DP and Type-C ports for high-wattage power transmission. Only one Type-C cable is needed to connect the tablet to the computer. Formally say goodbye to messy wires.



→ Connect one end of the provided DP to the DPIN of the motherboard and the other end to the graphics card, and finally use the supported Type-C to connect it to the writing board.



→ Connection diagram.

Summarize

The overall specifications of the B650 AERO G motherboard brought by GIGABYTE this time can be said to be based on the needs of entry-level creators, not only the designed appearance or BIOS interface, but also the most designed for multi-tasking and large-scale workloads. Optimized and designed PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot with THB_U4 for players to install additional Gigabyte expansion cards.

The B650 AERO G has no flashy interface, but retains the common interface and the interface that creators need, such as the 2.5G network card that more and more affordable routers and Netcom devices will support now, as well as the PD fast charging power supply and video output. VisionLINK interface, front I/O and even 10Gbps data transfer function of USB 3.2 Gen 2, I believe this interface is what most budget creators will really use.

The B650 AERO G is priced at $9490. If you are a creator and want to unleash your creative talents with the high-speed bandwidth of DDR5 and AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series, this GIGABYTE B650 AERO G is definitely unique on the market Motherboard selection.