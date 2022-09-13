Just Dance 2023 online groups will support cross-platform play, while players can continue to enjoy native multiplayer fun!

In an earlier Ubisoft Forward presentation, Ubisoft announced that “Just Dance 2023” will launch by the end of this year.

Ubisoft has announced that Just Dance 2023, the latest entry in the best-selling music video game series of all time, will be released at the end of this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Entering a new era as an on-demand dance platform, Just Dance will continue to provide players with free updates and more ways to dance with the following new features:

• Online Multiplayer:This is a first for the Just Dance series, allowing players to enjoy the full game online with five of their friends or other players around the world through online groups.

All players, wherever they are, will be connected to the host’s menu, allowing them to interact through a new sticker system, pick songs and step onto the dance floor together.

Online groups will support cross-platform play, while players can continue to enjoy local multiplayer fun!

• New art style and redesigned user interface:Step into the new world of Just Dance with a new look and feel, immersive 3D world and intuitive menu controls.

• Powerful recommendation system:The new and improved recommendation system will provide players with convenient personalized playlists and song selections.

• Progression and Rewards: Players can level up with a new progression system that allows them to earn game points for every dance they complete. These points can be used to unlock new rewards, like customizing your dancer card for the first time in Just Dance! Players can personalize their dancer cards by modifying avatars, backgrounds, badges and aliases to suit their personal style. They can also redeem points for in-game stickers that can be used to communicate with other players in online groups.

• Free updates:Just Dance will offer regular, ongoing updates, so players can look forward to new game modes, songs and themed seasons for years to come.

Just Dance 2023 brings 40 new songs and universes, including chart-topping hits, internet hits, and the following originals:

• “Physical” by Dua Lipa

• “More” by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns and Seraphine

• “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake

• “Love Me Land” by Zara Larsson

• “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars

• “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

• “Sweet But Psycho” by Ava Max

• “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

• “If You Wanna Party” by The Just Dancers

Additionally, the “Just Dance Controller” app, available for free on iOS and Android devices, offers mobile scoring technology that turns a smartphone into a controller, allowing up to six players to dance together without any additional accessories.