At Ubisoft Forward today (11th), Ubisoft announced that the new “Just Dance 2023” will be released on Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 22nd.

This release of Just Dance 2023 will bring new features to players, including online multiplayer, a redesigned user interface, and regular free content updates.

online multiplayer : For the first time in the Just Dance series, players and up to 5 other players from around the world can enjoy a full online gaming experience together through the “Online Team” feature (Internet connection required). No matter where they are, all players will be able to link to the host’s menu, interact through the new emoji sticker system, and choose songs to hit the dance floor together. Online Teams supports cross-platform play, while players can still play local multiplayer.

New art policy and redesigned user interface : “Just Dance 2023” will usher in a new look, immersive 3D world, and intuitive operation menu.

Powerful recommender system : The new and improved recommendation system will provide players with personalized playlists and selected songs.

Progress and Rewards : Players can improve their rankings through a new progress system, and earn in-game points every time they dance. Points can be used to unlock new rewards, such as custom dancer cards that debuted in Just Dance. Players can modify avatars, backgrounds, name badges and aliases according to their preferences, customize their own dancer cards, and exchange points for in-game stickers to communicate with other players in the “online team”.

Free Content Updates: “Just Dance 2023” will be updated regularly, bringing exciting content such as new game modes, songs and theme seasons in the following years, which is definitely worth looking forward to.

Just Dance 2023 will feature 40 new songs and more, including the following:

Dua Lipa〈Physical〉

K/DA ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine〈More〉

Justin Timberlake〈CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!〉

Zara Larsson〈Love Me Land〉

Bruno Mars〈Locked Out of Heaven〉

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber〈STAY〉

Ava Max〈Sweet but Psycho〉

Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne〈Rather Be〉

The Just Dancers〈If You Wanna Party〉

Just Dance 2023 will launch on Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 22, and will also be on Stadia in the future.