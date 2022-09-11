Image/Provided by Ubisoft

in today’s Ubisoft During the Forward presentation, Ubisoft announced the latest entry in the best-selling music video game franchise of all timeJust Dance Just Dance 2023 will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X/S on November 22.

This year, Just Dance enters a new era as an on-demand dance platform, with continued free updates for players and more ways to dance with the following new features:

·on-linemultiplayer game: This is a major innovation in the Just Dance series, allowing players to enjoy the full game online with five of their friends or other players around the world through online groups. * All players, no matter where they are, will be connected to the host’s menu, allowing them to interact through a new sticker system, pick songs and step onto the dance floor together. Online groups will support cross-platform play, while players can continue to enjoy local multiplayer fun! ·New art style and redesigned user interface: Step into the new world of Just Dance with a new look and feel, immersive 3D world and intuitive menu controls. ·Powerful recommendation system: The new and improved recommendation system will provide players with convenient personalized playlists and song selections. Progress and Rewards: Players can level up with a new progression system that allows them to earn game points for every dance they complete. These points can be used to unlock new rewards, like customizing your dancer card for the first time in Just Dance! Players can personalize their dancer cards by modifying avatars, backgrounds, badges and aliases to suit their personal style. They can also redeem points for in-game stickers that can be used to communicate with other players in online groups. · FREE UPDATES: Just Dance will offer regular, ongoing updates, so players can look forward to new game modes, songs, and themed seasons for years to come!

Image/Provided by Ubisoft

Image/Provided by Ubisoft

Image/Provided by Ubisoft

Image/Provided by Ubisoft

Just Dance 2023 brings 40 new songs and universes, including chart-topping hits, internet hits, and the following originals:

・”Physical” by Dua Lipa “More” by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns and Seraphine ・”CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake “Love Me Land” by Zara Larsson “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Sweet But Psycho” by Ava Max · “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne “If You Wanna Party” by The Just Dancers

More songs will be announced in the future!

In addition, the “Just Dance Controller”, available for free on iOS and Android devices, offers mobile scoring technology that turns your smartphone into a controller that lets up to six players dance together without any additional accessories.