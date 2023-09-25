Just Dance 2024 Introduces ‘A Night in Versailles’: A Luxurious Dance Experience at the Palace of Versailles

Ubisoft Announces Collaboration with French National Center for Cinema and Animation and Palace of Versailles for Just Dance 2024

Ubisoft, the renowned video game publisher, has teamed up with the French National Center for Cinema and Animation (CNC) and the Palace of Versailles to bring the elegance of the 18th century to players in the upcoming installment of the popular music video game series, Just Dance 2024. The collaboration aims to promote French cultural characteristics and sports through the Cultural Olympia event organized by the International Olympic Committee for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Titled “A Night in Versailles,” the new map in the game will allow players to dance in the historic world heritage site of the Palace of Versailles. Surrounded by beautiful gardens, the Leto Fountain, and the magnificent Hall of Mirrors, players will be able to enjoy two baroque pieces of music with modern pop elements: Lully’s Marche Turque and Rameau’s Les Sauvages.

The collaborative effort between Ubisoft, the Palace of Versailles, and the French National Center for Cinema and Animation showcases a fusion of historical facts with the beloved pop music that fans of the Just Dance series have come to adore. The map incorporates elements of music, dance, costumes, and scenery to create the ultimate luxurious party experience. The development and design of “A Night in the Château de Versailles” were led by Ubisoft and the Château de Versailles Spectacles label, with assistance from the French National Center for Cinema and Animation. The choreography combines modern dance steps with classical court dances.

Just Dance 2024 will launch on October 24 for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, allowing players to experience a magnificent dance feast at the court of French King Louis XIV in “A Night in the Château de Versailles.”

For more information on Just Dance 2024, visit justdancegame.com.

