What is your Christmas present this year? If you are lucky enough to get a pair of new AirPods headphones, you can refer to the following 6 setting tips to make your use of the new headphones smoother.

Use “find”

Apple has integrated the “Find” function on nearly two AirPods headsets (AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2). Whether the user accidentally drops the headset or has the AirPods stolen, they can track it through the “Find” app The position of the headset.

In addition, if you want to ensure that the system will automatically notify you every time the headset is far away from you, then you must first make sure that the “Away Notification” is turned on; When you drop the headset and move away from it for a certain distance, the system will automatically pop up a notification.

If you want to enable the “Away Notification” function, first click the “Find” app, and find the pair of AirPods in the “Device” item below, and click this AirPods item, and pull up the list below , the “Away Notification” item will appear in the middle of the page. After clicking on the “Away Notification”, you can choose to turn on/off this function. The “Away Notification” feature also supports AirPods Max.

It is worth noting that AirPods Pro 2 takes the “find” function one step closer, because the shell of this headset has integrated speakers, so if you have determined that the headset is nearby but can’t find it, you can also choose to play the sound to listen Sound recognition.

Turn on/off automatic switching between devices

Apple, which emphasizes the ecosystem experience, built a feature into AirPods that allows the headset to quickly switch between devices. If you connect the AirPods to the iPhone first, then when you want to use the Mac, the AirPods connection will automatically switch to the Mac.

Auto-switching sounds great, but it can also be annoying at times because sometimes the system switches between devices incorrectly, causing confusion for users who want to turn it off. Whether you want to enable or disable this function, you can follow the steps below to set it.

First connect the AirPods to the iPhone, and open “Settings”, find the pair of AirPods under the Apple ID and click, click “Connect to this iPhone”, there will be two options, namely “Automatic” and ” last connected to this iPhone”.

If you choose “Connected to this iPhone last time”, then the next time you wear AirPods, the headset will be connected to the last connected device (maybe a Mac) instead of the device you are using now; if you If “Automatic” is selected, AirPods will choose to connect to the device you are currently actively using.

Announcement

Through the integration of Siri, when the user is wearing the AirPods headset, the received notifications can be broadcast through Siri, including messages.

If you want to enable the broadcast notification function, select “Notification” after clicking “Settings”, find “Broadcast Notification” and turn it on, after turning on “Broadcast Notification”, then click “Headphone”; When you wear AirPods and receive a notification, Siri will automatically notify the user by voice.

Check AirPods battery

If you are a person who cares about the power of the device, you must also want to know what the power of AirPods is. There are many ways to understand the current power of AirPods; for example, whenever the earphones are connected to the iPhone, the connection success animation that pops up on the iPhone screen will change to show the current power status of the AirPods earphones and charging case.

In addition, you can also grasp the current power status through the “Battery” widget on your iPhone or iPad. If you are inconvenient to pick up any device to check the power status of AirPods at the moment, you can also call Siri and ask Siri directly about the current AirPods. Suppose you connect AirPods to Apple Watch today, then the control center of the watch can also directly query the current power status of the earphones.

Control with force sensor

If you want to control AirPods, in addition to the iPhone, you can also do simple control through the force sensor on the earphone handle. Both AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro series earphone handles have built-in force sensors, and different click methods can make different controls.

For example, press twice quickly to switch to the next song, press three times quickly to replay the song, press once to answer an incoming call, press twice to hang up a call during a call, and long press to wake up Siri. Switch between Noise and Transparency modes (AirPods Pro series only).

In addition, on the AirPods Pro series, sliding the force sensor up and down can increase or decrease the volume.

spatial audio

The spatial audio function can provide a sense of three-dimensional sound that is like being there, if you have AirPods 3‌、‌AirPods Pro‌ series, or ‌AirPods Max‌ to enable this feature.

The way to turn it on is also quite simple. When you wear the headset and connect it to your iPhone or iPad, open the control center, then press and hold the long block for volume adjustment (if the AirPods are successfully connected, the pattern of the headset will be displayed on the top) , and the “Spatialized Stereo” option will appear in the lower right corner of the screen, just turn it on.

(Source: Science and Technology News)