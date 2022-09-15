The CS GO knife is one of the weapons in the game. It is available to all players by default and is used primarily for melee combat. The knife is located in the third weapon slot.

A CS GO knife can inflict a stab or cutting wound. A stab wound is characterized by a low level of damage, while a cutting one can be fatal to the enemy. If you stab in the back, death occurs instantly. However, the knife is useless in a frontal attack if the enemy has a firearm in their hands. By choosing a knife, the player can move at almost maximum speed.

Proper use of knives in CS:GO is evidence that a player belongs to the elite echelon. After all, it will take a lot of time to learn how to use this weapon well. If you kill an opponent with a knife during a CS:GO pro-tournament, you can count on the maximum cash bonus.

Professional players use knife skins to emphasize their status. It is for this reason that blades are highly valued among gamers. Even the newfangled gloves couldn’t displace the hype around beautiful gradients or bizarre weaves of bloody webs. In addition to pro players, knife skins are hunted by traders and collectors, which stimulates a steady demand for these rare in-game items.

Knives in CS:GO are the most coveted piece of inventory on the Steam market. The most reliable way to replenish your inventory with knife skins is by opening cases, and direct purchase of the desired item in the official store or on numerous trading platforms.

The upper limit can even reach several thousand dollars, especially in the StatTrak version. A record of sorts was set when the M9 | The bloody web in the StatTrak version was purchased by the player for almost 24 thousand dollars. In general, the price of knife skins depends not only on wear but also on specific indicators such as hardening, gradient, web, and patterns.

TOP-3 CS GO knives

Bayonet Doppler Saphire

Karambit Gamma Doppler Emerald

M9 Bayonet Doppler Ruby

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

