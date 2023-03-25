Just think about it, Australia develops brainwave control technology for robot dogs

This month, the Australian Department of Defense and a cooperative scientific team published a technology that uses brain waves to control robot dogs in the American Chemical Society journal “Applied Nanomaterials”, which is expected to achieve significant developments in military and disaster relief in the future.

The concept of Brain Computer Interface (BCI) first appeared in 1964. It is a control method through the linkage between brain waves and computer devices. It was originally intended to help paralyzed people rebuild their communication skills. In recent years, consumer electronics have developed rapidly. , extended to a variety of different fields.

The U.S. Advanced Defense Research Projects Agency (DARPA) also successfully implanted a paralyzed woman in 2015 with an invasive chip implanted in her brain, and operated an F-35 fighter jet simulator for take-off and landing tasks.

However, the BCI devices tested in the past need to use gel to fix the induction patch on the tester’s body or scalp, and it is easy to cause health problems such as allergies, infections, or clogged hair pores for a long time, and they must stay indoors with a fixed posture to avoid To reduce noise interference, these conditions are quite impractical for military applications.

However, the Australian Department of Defense and the cooperative development team published an article in the American Chemical Society (ACS) journal “Applied Nano Materials” (Applied Nano Materials) in March, using the newly developed dry sensing patch to match the Microsoft HoloLens headset The device successfully controls the robot dog to travel back and forth between different navigation points.

The development team said that the new dry sensor can be installed in the soldier’s helmet, and after contact with the scalp with HoloLens, the sensor can capture the signal of the occipital lobe (Occipital Lobe) in the tester’s brain and convert it into Control the signal of the robot dog.

The Australian Department of Defense pointed out that this new technology is expected to play more roles in military and disaster relief technology in the future, and can effectively reduce the obstacles caused by the enemy’s existing electronic jamming or interception technology, making combat operations and communications safer.

(First image source: Australian Army)