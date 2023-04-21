Home » Just use it as a computer screen! $3,000 for a 43” QLED 4K Smart TV ?
With the coupons in hand, many computer brands offer discounts, including discounts for some 4K screens. However, most entry-level 4K screens seem to fail to meet users’ requirements for video production and multimedia playback in terms of brightness. Therefore, many people have started to use small-sized TVs as computer screens, and TCL’s C636 43” QLED 4K TV is a very cost-effective choice…

TCL C636 is a product launched in 2022. It adopts QLED panel technology and has an ultra-high brightness of up to 1,499nits. Compared with many entry-level 4K computer screens, the average brightness is only 300nits. It’s even more handy. C636 not only supports Dolby Vision, but also has a built-in Onkyo 2.1 mini Soundbar. The sound and picture are very good. What’s more, the 43” version is priced at only $3,280. Recently, Chengge Electronics Store also launched a special coupon discount, as long as $3,080, there is a deal. Currently Most brands of 32” 4K computer monitors cost more than $4,000 on average. In terms of screen size, brightness, panel technology and functions, using TCL C636 as a computer screen will be the most cost-effective choice!

