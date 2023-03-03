Even the most imaginative person would not believe that watching a YouTube video can cause the phone to freeze! A few days ago, such a disturbing situation was reported on the social bulletin board website Reddit. When many users used Google’s own Pixel 7 Pro smartphones to watch Google’s own YouTube videos, there was a strange situation of immediately rebooting.

Reddit user “OGPixel” posted on the Reddit GooglePixel page on Sunday (February 26) that his Pixel 7 Pro phone immediately restarted while watching a 4K HDR version of the “Alien” (Alien) movie clip. The video worked like a deadly poison on the Pixel, crashing the phone’s system before it even loaded into the frame.

In addition to Pixel 7 Pro, users of Google Pixel 6 and 6a mobile phones also responded under the post that the same situation and disaster occurred. Some users also reported that after watching the video and restarting the phone immediately, the mobile phone still does not work normally, and needs to be restarted to return to normal. According to rumors, the possible cause of the phone crashing and restarting is that the film is in 4K HDR format.

Watching a video will also cause the phone to restart such an exaggerated thing, which is nothing new on Android phones. In 2020, there was a disturbing incident where Android mobile phones downloaded and used a mobile phone wallpaper would cause the machine to crash. At that time, the affected mobile phones mainly included Samsung and Pixel mobile phones. According to investigations, the cause of the crash is that the Pixel color engine, which supports a limited color space, has an error when processing a larger color space.

Interestingly, although the system error that caused the reboot of the video was first revealed just three days ago, Google officials have silently launched a patching action before making any announcement about the error. Many users reported on the GooglePixel section of the Reddit social bulletin board that the situation of rebooting after watching the aforementioned movie clip a few days ago no longer happened. Now the video is playing, and everything is back to normal, as if it never happened.

(First image source: Google)