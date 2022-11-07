Friends who have watched Xiaose’s JVC DLA-NZ9 projector evaluation film, I believe they have a basic impression of this new machine! As for the experience event we held earlier called “JVC D-ILA NZ9B 8K e-shiftX Laser Projection King-level Lighting Night”, you can experience the maximum potential of the new machine in more depth!

Added 8K e-Shift X technology HDR mode brightness up to 3,000 lumens

After Xiao se led each member to make a brief introduction, JVC representative Kevin and Unify Color Limited color experts respectively explained the specifications and features of the DLA-NZ9 8K projector! The new machine is the successor model of the DLA-Z1 flagship laser speculative model, pre-loaded with the BLU Escent laser light source. ! DLA-NZ9 can use 8K e-Shift X technology to output 8K images, the maximum brightness in HDR mode can reach 3,000 lumens, it supports BT.2020 (Normal and Wide optional) display specifications and custom color presets, and the maximum dynamic contrast ratio can reach 100,000 :1. The projector has two sets of HDMI2.1 inputs, both of which are certified by 48 Gbps and HDCP 2.3, and support up to 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz video signal input. The DLA-NZ9 operates in the LCoS light imaging mode and is equipped with three 0.69-inch D-ILA chips. The basic package has been perfected!

Native 100% DCI-P3 color gamut Added Theater Optimizer to automatically correct the best results

Color expert Anthony emphasized that DLA-NZ9 has a very good color accuracy and can display 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. In the BT.2020 color gamut, there are two modes of Normal and Wide to choose from! The instrument test found that the brightness of DLA-NZ9 in BT.2020 (Wide) is not as good as BT.2020 (Normal), but the color intensity is better than the latter! You can also choose to turn on or off the 8K e-Shift X function on the function menu, and use the pixel shift method to upgrade the signal to 8K resolution to enhance the density of details and make the overall three-dimensional image better! It is highly recommended that players with projection screens of 120 inches or above set this function to be on to get the best picture quality effect! DLA-NZ9 corresponds to ALLM low-latency mode, supports up to 4K/120Hz video output, and is compatible with computers and two next-generation game consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X. For players who love to use the giant screen to play games, this function can be said to be timely! DLA-NZ9 supports HDR10 and HDR10+ two high dynamic range image formats. When the “Frame Adapt HDR” option is selected, no matter the HDR10 or HDR10+ image signal, the projector can analyze each scene as Metadata, greatly enhancing the image detail level, Make the overall picture more detailed and more realistic! Other special features include “Auto Tone Mapping” automatic tone matching and “New Theater Optimizer” function. When you start “New Theater Optimizer”, the projector can automatically analyze the projection screen size, gain information and automatically adjust the color tone to achieve the best picture quality! On the Studio’s 120-inch screen (1.0 gain screen), it can restore a picture with sufficient brightness and clear layers!

Experimenting with 4K HDR performance, low-light details are as smooth as OLED picture quality

In the test part, we used Panasonic UHD9000 as the source, and used multiple sets of 4K Blu-ray discs for testing, including “Pi’s Fantasy Drifting”, “Batman”, “Star Dreams”, “Transformers 5″, ” 22nd Century Killing Network” and “Tokyo HDR Night” 4K Blu-ray specially prepared by the sex demon! Since the DLA-NZ9 can provide a maximum of 3,000 lumens in HDR mode, and the projection screen has a gain of 1.0, it can still maintain a high degree of relaxation on a 120-inch screen! As mentioned by the editor, the new projector is very good in black level display, the black level performance is like an OLED screen, and it can maintain a high degree of smoothness while being solid! The event deliberately showed the advantages of the projector in low-light images. During the actual test of “Tokyo HDR Night”, “Junior Pi’s Fantasy Drifting” and “Transformers 5”, the highlights of the HDR images can be kept shining! As for “Batman” (2022), it can be said to be the most 4K black level of the year, but it can still handle the 120-inch screen on the DLA-NZ9! The fire (gun fire) in the clip can still maintain a dazzling sense of abundance on the giant screen! In addition, its maximum dynamic contrast ratio can reach 100,000:1, which can fully display the details in the screen when dealing with ultra-dark pictures such as “Batman”!

Conclusion: “The journey of movie enthusiasts to the top is accessible The ultimate giant screen experience 」

The most surprising aspect of JVC D-ILA NZ9B projector in terms of picture quality is that it has ultra-high contrast ratio and excellent image density, whether dealing with SDR or HDR, it can create a very good three-dimensional picture! What’s more surprising is that the D-ILA NZ9B’s aurora and extremely dark details are quite decent. In terms of black level expression, it can create a picture quality experience comparable to OLED, and it is highly balanced between digital and cinematic! Compared with the previous batch of 8K e-shift models, the new generation of 8K e-shiftX technology clearly reminds the natural feeling of details and dynamic compensation! If you are asking yourself to be the ultimate movie fan and you have a loose budget, the D-ILA NZ9B is the perfect choice for audiophiles!

Specification Highlights

♦ Model: JVC D-ILA NZ9B 8K e-shiftX Laser Projector

♦ Resolution: 8,192 x 4,320 (maximum)

♦ Projection size: 60 – 280 inches

♦ Light source: BLU-Escent laser light source

♦ Brightness: 3,000 lumens

♦ Contrast: Native: 100,000:1 / Dynamic: ∞:1

♦ HDMI terminal: HDMI 2.1 x 2 (supports 8K/60Hz, 4K/120Hz)

♦ Pricing: HKD $198,000

