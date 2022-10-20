Home Technology JWST turns the camera on the Eagle Nebula’s famous ‘Pillars of Creation’ – Engadget
Technology

by admin
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

While conducting scientific observations, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) continues its “sightseeing” journey, continuing to bring us different interpretations of well-known space objects. This time, James Webb turned the camera to a stellar cradle called the “Pillars of Creation” in the Eagle Nebula in Serpentis, about 6,500 light-years away from Earth. This area was originally photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, and later became one of Hubble’s classics. Even in 2014, in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the space telescope’s launch, Hubble also featured an exchanged third This Pillar of Creation was re-shot with the Generation Wide Field Camera (WFPC3).

Pillar of Creation

In Hubble’s visible light (above left, this is the 2014 version), the Pillars of Creation are in a “foggy” cosmic dust, with a translucent dark nebula like a black curtain in the foreground, and inside The birth of the original planet is looming. However, in the infrared band of JWST, it brings a completely different interpretation – JWST can not only see through the cosmic dust, show the background starry sky, but also “illuminate” the original black nebula, showing the various kinds of nebula itself. Variations and details.

The small red stars that are now clearly visible in the nebula are the “bright spots” among them. These primitive stars, which were only barely visible, can now not only see their appearance, but also see how they interact with the surrounding gas. , and dust interaction, giving scientists a chance to see the process of planet formation.

