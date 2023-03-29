The official voice alarm clock app of the popular animation “Kaguya Hime Wants People to Confess~Geniuses’ Love and Brain War~” is officially launched. You can enjoy the fun of living with Kaguya and Chika every day through the alarm clock, set your favorite wallpaper and Voice, let them wake up with you every day.

The app contains more than 400 words of newly recorded voices of Kaguya and Chika, more than 150 newly drawn illustrations for each person and other rich content, each alarm clock can set up to 3 sounds, customize voice and illustrations to create your own alarm clock.

App Store：https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/id1638240013

Google Play：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.nextninja.alarm.kaguyasama