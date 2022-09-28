The PC version of the action-adventure game “Kana: Bridge of Souls (originally translated as Chena: Bridge of Souls)” developed by Ember Lab has been launched on the Steam platform today and supports Steam Deck, and the anniversary free update is launched simultaneously.

Kena: Bridge of Souls is a story-driven action-adventure game that combines elements of adventure with fast-paced combat. Players will play the protagonist Kena, looking for soulmates called “rotten spirits” to strengthen their team, strengthen their skills, and create a new way of controlling the environment. This work was released on the PS4 / PS5 and PC Epic Games Store platforms on September 21 last year. Today, one year later, the PC version of “Kana: Bridge of Souls” officially landed on the Steam platform.

At the same time, the game launched an anniversary free update, including New Game+, Spell Stone, Trial of the Soul Guide, Kaina’s costume, auxiliary functions, etc. Among them, in the “New Game+” function, when the player completes the first round of customs clearance, they can convert the game archive to New Game+, and then they can re-experience Kana’s journey with all previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, Clothing, rotting spirits and more to face the redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.

●Charm Stone

Enchantment Stones can be equipped individually, and each of these unique collectibles provides different adjustments to Kana’s stats and abilities. Some Charm Stones have strengths and weaknesses in order to encourage players to plan how to deal with specific enemies and challenges. The rare “Cursed” Cursed Stone is specially designed for players who want to greatly increase the difficulty of the challenge by reducing their ability attacks.

●The trial of the soul guide

The new game mode “Trials of the Soul Guide” entered from Mask Shrine will test players’ skills, and the team has established various retryable challenges to encourage all players to try different upgrade combinations to deepen the combat experience. Trials of the Soul Guide is divided into three different categories: Obstacle Race, Combat Challenge, and Combat Review.

●Each trial can be repeated as many times as the player wishes, and different completion goals can also be added to the specific trial. In the obstacle course, for example, as the player progresses on a route designed to test his accuracy, timing, and platform jumping abilities, the focus is on Kana’s main skills: bow, bomb, and dash. Combat Challenges pit players against increasingly difficult enemies in multiple rounds. And Battle Review gives players the opportunity to relive their favorite boss fights while refining their tactics.

The PC version of “Kana: Bridge of Souls” is on the Steam platform today, and supports Steam Deck; the anniversary free update will be launched on all platforms simultaneously.

