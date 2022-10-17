The social scenario is likely to overturn and not a little. With Twitter finally in the hands of Elon Musk e Parler, a lesser-known platform in Italy but very popular among right-wing sympathizers, lovers of “free speech” without limits and assorted conspiracists, in the clutches of rapper Kanye West.

To understand, it is the platform that fans and fanatics of Donald Trump would have used – among other tools – to fuel and organize the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. After those facts, the app was eliminated from the Apple and Google stores, only to be admitted again after introducing a series of changes with respect to more effective content moderation.

West’s Republican attraction

West, who calls himself today Ye, has long been on conservative positions and close to the Republican Party, as well as a supporter of Donald Trump (who, so much the level has been raised, seems to have raised some doubts about the rapper’s latest moves).

Lately he has gotten hunted by both Instagram and Twitter for a series of delusional anti-Semitic posts. In addition to being conservative in the strict sense, West’s positions are populist, provocative beyond all limits (like the t-shirt sported during a recent Parisian show, “White Lives Matter”) and violent.

Among other things, after the 67 thousand votes collected in the presidential elections of 2020, the return on Twitter after two years of silence had left us imagine – due to photos with a cap with the words “2024” – a new candidacy for the White House of the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian for the next election. In his program, to understand the character and to understand what connotations Parler could return to assume, among other things, there was the obligation to pray in schools, support for Christian organizations and obviously the prohibition of abortion.

Some exits bordering on politically incorrect

Not enough: always during an interview with Fox News, the 45-year-old from Atlanta, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $ 2 billion, went beyond outrage by claiming that George Floyd would die from Fentanyl (an opioid pain reliever) and not from being excruciatingly choked over the course of a street arrest by police officer Derek Chauvin, among other things sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for murder.

In all likelihood, he will get a complaint from the Floyd family, and who knows it will end up like in another recent case of misery, insults and falsehoods. The one that saw conspiracy theorist Alex Jones – manager of the far-right site InfoWars – as protagonist, sentenced to compensate the families of 8 victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting in December 2012 and against an agent with almost a billion dollars of the FBI, among the first rescuers to arrive on the scene.

Secret agreement terms, what can happen now

Returning to the technology, the details of the agreement with Parler Technologies were not disclosed. In short, it is not known how much and how West will pay out. In a press release the group, led by CEO George Farmer, explained that “this agreement will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech.

Ye is making a revolutionary move into the free speech media space and will never again have to fear being removed from social media. Once again, Ye proves to be a step up from mainstream media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals. “

For his part, Ye said that “in a world where conservative views are considered controversial, we need to make sure we have the right to express ourselves freely.” It remains to be seen whether and how the recent Instagram and Twitter blocks have accelerated the operation. which for now remains at the stage of agreement in principle between the parties conclude the transaction within the year, also including all cloud services managed by the company, which defines itself as “the pioneering global platform for free speech, impossible to cancel”.