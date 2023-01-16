I played KartRider: Rush many times a few years ago. I remember it being one of the few free-to-play games with a “Mario Kart feel” that my then-five-year-old son Frank and I spent some time playing, but I’d be totally lying to say I remember it especially well. Certainly charmingly playful, with colorful graphics and beautiful presentation, but the driving itself is nothing to write home about.

The graphics in the PC version are not superb, but charming and colorful.

Still, I’ve been looking forward to the newly released KartRider: Drift, in which the focus is of course sliding around an entire track, behind the wheel of a cute little mini kart. Kart Rider: Drift Like Crash: Nitro Karts, Diddy Kong Racing, Sonic Racing, Cartoon Network Speedway, Dreamworks Superstar Kaz, Nickelodeon Racing, Star Wars: Bombshell Racing, Pac-Man World Rally , Chocobo Racer, Konami Crazy Racer, Mod Racer, Little Big Planet Kart, and Twisted Kart Racer—that is, shameless, low-concept Mario Kart clones. It’s very, very fascinating how many Mario Karts have been released over the past 30 years, and the fact that they’re still being developed and rolled out to various platforms is the ultimate testament to Nintendo’s commitment to its beloved race car over the years. The care level of the series.

The game controls and driving feel are truly second to none.

If you play on iPhone/Android like me, the little go-kart will drive itself when you drive and start the picked up item. The drift mechanic is pretty simple and basically just requires you to turn around and start a slide that you can barely pull off. There is no traction here at all. none. No. In Kart Rider: Drift, you skid more than you go straight, which can be fun if the drift involves tricks or some kind of challenge. It’s more reminiscent of driving a car on an oily surface, and the difference between surfaces (such as asphalt, ice, or gravel) isn’t noticeable at all. does not exist. The game mechanics are obviously being developed by a team who can’t be bothered, and for their part, it becomes boring, monotonous, and simple during the tutorial portion of the game.

Other than that, the lackluster feel of the speed and the track design has been adapted to the slippery kart physics, which makes it feel like you’re traveling more sideways than forward, which sort of defeats the whole point of the race if you ask me .

The sound is horrible, with hopeless effects and very monotonous music.

What about graphics? It looks like KartRider: Rush, and is pretty much the same in parts. I thought the presentation was good, and the ability to customize the karts with colors, decals, and styles was definitely approved, but I can’t recommend the game for a couple of reasons. The ride was terrible, the sound was horrible (a brief skid loop, eternity, and finally it sounded like a piece of Styrofoam rubbing against a pane of glass), and the race quickly became monotonous. Sure, it’s free and has cross-play support, but that doesn’t save the disappointment.

