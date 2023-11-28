Kaspersky reveals the scams carried out during Black Friday

As Black Friday approaches, Kaspersky has published a new report revealing the latest cyber threats related to shopping. The findings reveal more than 13 million e-shop-related phishing attacks in 2023, with scammers imitating popular marketplaces, luxury brands and gadget shops.

According to the company’s experts, scams and phishing are favorite tactics for profit-seeking criminals. In the first ten months of 2023, Kaspersky identified 30,803,840 phishing attacks targeting online shopping, payment systems and banks, with e-commerce platforms used as bait in 43.5% of attacks total (13,390,142 attacks).

Since October, the number of domains using the words “Black Friday” has tripled, ranging from non-existent stores to credible replicas of real online outlets. Kaspersky has regularly identified many fake stores offering clothing, appliances and gadgets since the beginning of autumn. The most popular schemes focus on creating fake stores where users pay for products they will never receive.

Another scheme involves linking a card to supposedly pay for items, allowing scammers to withdraw money little by little and empty victims’ accounts. For example, a website that simulates a well-known shopping platform induces users to purchase a gift card worth 800 euros by paying just 1.95 euros. Since the promised gift card is typically non-existent, users lose money to the scammers behind this fraudulent operation.

Kaspersky experts also revealed that cybercriminals have targeted potential victims by exploiting large industry-leading brands such as eBay, Walmart, Alibaba and local platforms such as Mercado Libre with 240,000 phishing attacks. Furthermore, the lure of bigger loot pushes scammers to pass themselves off as luxury brands.

Scammers also target technology enthusiasts by pretending to offer Apple products and services on Black Friday. Kaspersky solutions detected 2.8 million such phishing attacks from January to October 2023. Gamers also find themselves trapped in console-related scams, which promise the product but ultimately leave them broke.

For more information on the threat landscape affecting online shopping in 2023, you can consult the Securelist.com page.

In order to take advantage of the best that Black Friday has to offer this year, be sure to follow some safety recommendations:

Do not trust links or attachments received via email, it is important to check the sender before opening any message. Check the e-shop websites carefully before entering any information. Is the URL correct? Are there any spelling errors or design bugs? Protect all devices that are used for online purchases with a reliable security solution. Kaspersky Premium protects its users from different types of shopping scams. If you want to buy something from an unknown company, it is important to check the reviews before making a decision. Even if you take every precaution you can, you likely won’t realize something is wrong until you see your bank or credit card statement. So if you still receive your paper statement, it’s best not to wait for it to arrive in your mailbox. You must log in online to verify the legitimacy of all charges, otherwise you must immediately contact your bank or credit card company to resolve the situation.

