Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick films, talks about what the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 will mean to the franchise as well as him personally.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “The way we see it, Keanu and I are done for the time being. We’re going to give John Wick a break. I’m sure the studio has a plan.“If everyone likes it and it gets wacky, then we’ll be quiet for a minute. For some odd reason Wicks always gets the latest release date in Japan. Always like three months later. If It’s the same this time, we’re going on a Japan tour and we’re going to release the movie in September. Keanu and I are going to make the trek to Tokyo and we’ll be sitting in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and we’ll be like ‘what do you think? We’ll have a couple of 20 Year’s Visa and write down some ideas on a napkin. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.

Stahelski talked about how stressful working on the John Wick franchise was, and whether that limited him from working on other projects.

He said: “Wicks is so intense, and I love being a part of it all. I tried to be a multitasking director—preparing for one thing while working on another—but I couldn’t. That’s why they started piling up.

Stahelski reflects on how far the team has come and looks back on iconic moments from his first run.

Stahelski says: “Killing the Puppies is written about as much as it is written back. At the end of the day, it’s a myth. We had to push it so far, so extreme, to let you know it was absolutely symbolic. We tried not to hold realism …we want the audience to know we’re laughing. But you don’t even know how much Dave (David Leitch) and I stress about that.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters March 24.