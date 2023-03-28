Home Technology KEF launches the brand’s first THX Dominus certified Ci-Reference series speakers｜Audio News
KEF just announced two new Ci-Reference series in-wall speakers in early March, both of which use the 12th generation Uni-Q unit and MAT metamaterial absorption technology, including KEF’s first THX Dominus certified “Ci5160REFM-THX” And the new THX Ultra certified Ci3160REFM-THX! Ci-Reference series speakers are KEF professional speaker series, designed for in-wall installation! According to the official recommendation of THX Dominus certification, Ci5160REFM-THX is suitable for use in a playback space within 6,500 feet, and the best listening distance is within 20 feet! As for the Ci3160REFM-THX certified by THX Ultra, the best listening range is within 3,000 feet, and the listening distance is within 12 feet! Genzhi’s two speakers will be launched in May, priced at approximately HK$86,000 (Ci5160REFM-THX) and HK$63,000 (Ci5160REFM-THX). I believe that KEF players are looking forward to the brand new experience of Ci speaker with MAT technology!

