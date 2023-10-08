Kemco Launches Enhanced Fantasy RPG ‘Alphadia I&II’ on Multiple Platforms, with Exclusive Discount on Nintendo Switch

Kemco to release upgraded fantasy RPG “Alphadia I&II” on various gaming platforms

Kemco, the renowned game development company, has recently announced the launch of its highly anticipated fantasy RPG, “Alphadia I&II” (アルファディアI&II), on multiple platforms. Starting from October 13th, this epic adventure will be available for PC Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The “Alphadia” series has gained immense popularity among gamers, previously being released exclusively for mobile phones. Now, with the release of “Alphadia I&II,” Kemco has combined the first and second generations into one extraordinary gaming experience. The game has undergone significant upgrades and optimizations concerning graphics, character art, and more, providing players with enhanced gameplay and visual effects.

To celebrate the release, Nintendo Switch users can also avail a generous 10% discount on the game from now until October 26th. This limited-time offer presents an excellent opportunity for fans of the series to dive back into the world of “Alphadia” at a reduced price.

The new version of “Alphadia I&II” introduces exciting additional elements to enrich the gaming experience. One of the notable additions is the “Cross Event,” which offers interconnected events that unfold parallel storylines related to the second generation after triggering specific dialogue plots in the first generation. Furthermore, clearing certain levels and meeting specific conditions will unlock the true ending of the second generation. These enhancements ensure that players, even those who have played the previous mobile version, will have a fresh and unique gaming experience in this compilation.

With the inclusion of these interleaved events and the opportunity to unlock the true ending, “Alphadia I&II” promises to captivate gamers, immersing them in a truly unforgettable and interactive saga.

As the release date draws near, fervent anticipation is building among gamers eager to embark on this epic fantasy journey. Kemco continues to deliver exceptional gaming experiences, and “Alphadia I&II” is set to be no exception. Stay tuned for the highly anticipated release on October 13th and get ready to explore the magical realms of “Alphadia” like never before!

Interleaved events and the true ending of the second generation await all adventurers willing to take on the challenges of “Alphadia I&II.”

