Kemco Launches Upgraded Fantasy RPG ‘Alphadia I&II’ with Exciting New Features and Platforms

Kemco, a renowned video game developer, recently made an exciting announcement for RPG enthusiasts. They revealed that they will be launching a highly anticipated fantasy RPG titled “Alphadia I&II” on various gaming platforms including PC Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is set to be released on October 13th, creating a buzz among gamers who have been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

“Alphadia I&II” is a combination of the first and second generations of the popular “Alphadia” series, which was initially released on mobile phones. However, this version has undergone significant upgrades and optimizations in terms of graphics and character art to provide players with an enhanced gaming experience. This means that players can now enjoy both the first and second generations of the game simultaneously, immersing themselves in a world of adventure and fantasy.

To add even more excitement to the mix, Kemco has included new additional elements in “Alphadia I&II”. One such feature is the “Cross Event,” an intertwined event that unfolds the story related to the second generation after triggering specific dialogue plots in the first generation. Players will also have the opportunity to unlock the true ending of the second generation by completing certain levels and meeting specific conditions. These additions ensure that even those who have previously played the mobile version of the game will have a fresh and unique gaming experience with this compilation.

Furthermore, Kemco has announced a fantastic discount of 10% on the Nintendo Switch version of “Alphadia I&II” from now until October 26th. This limited-time offer allows players to dive into the game at a more affordable price, making it an ideal opportunity for fans of the series or newcomers to embark on this epic RPG adventure.

As the release date of October 13th approaches, anticipation continues to build for the launch of “Alphadia I&II”. RPG enthusiasts from various gaming platforms eagerly await its arrival, eager to experience the immersive world and exciting gameplay that Kemco promises to deliver. So mark your calendars, RPG fans, as Kemco prepares to take you on an unforgettable journey through “Alphadia I&II.”