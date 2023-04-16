Home » Kerbal Space Program 2 on the launch pad, the aerospace engineer’s dream
Kerbal Space Program 2 on the launch pad, the aerospace engineer’s dream

by admin
You know when the countdown ends, the rocket leaves the ground and the NASA engineers get up and give each other a happy high-five. Here Kerbal Space Program 2 will put you in the shoes of an aerospace engineer. And the first rocket you send into orbit will give you that thrill. We are talking about the remake of a 2015 game. A unique space flight simulator. You learn by playing and it’s not for everyone. We have to consider weights, aerodynamics, passages from one orbit to another. The early access of the Private Division and Intercept Games game has been open since February 24th. The bugs are many but the promise is that of a truly “spatial” simulation.

Kerbal Space Program 2 Cinematic Announce Trailer

What we liked

Which is technical, that there are videos to learn and does not make any concessions to the player-type, the one who is used to zero-hour learning curves. Here instead it will be necessary to study also because the second chapter promises to be even more profound. I use the verb to promise because in early access there is no trace of either the career mode or even the multiplayer. Kerbal Space Program 2 will train a new generation of spaceflight experts, who will find themselves learning the basics of aerospace engineering. Thanks to new animated tutorials, improved user interface and completely overhauled flight and assembly interfaces, new and old players will be able to put their creativity to the test immediately, without sacrificing the challenges of the first chapter. Players will be delighted and be awed by a new generation of engines, parts, fuels, improved variants, procedural part systems, and more. The revised vehicle assembly interface includes the ability to sort parts and a blueprint view for making precise modifications. And, of course, the parts will feature new colors to personalize your creations like never before.

What we didn’t like

Too many bugs, if you don’t have a good CPU on PC you will struggle. Then 49 euros for early access seems a lot but the news, the developers promise, will be added as soon as they are ready. So the best thing to do before judging in these cases is to wait. But the promise of this game is worth the price of admission.

