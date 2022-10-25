Private Sector and Intercept Games have set a date where players can look forward to checking out the simulation sequel Kerbal Space Program 2. The game is scheduled to enter Early Access on February 24, 2023, and it will receive a series of updates throughout that time period before its official release in the future.

We’ve been told in a press release that the game, which will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store, will contain over 350 parts to build the rocket of your dreams, along with new gameplay features designed to facilitate further distance flight. New players will no doubt be happy to hear that this sequel will feature improved tutorials and a better onboarding sequence.

“We’re excited to release Kerbal Space Program 2 in Early Access as it will allow Kerbal fans to see for themselves all the amazing progress we’ve made as we enter the final stages of development,” Intercept Games Creative Director Nate Simpson said. And conquer gravity by adding more boosters.

Will you jump into Kerbal Space Program 2 when it arrives in February?