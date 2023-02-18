Home Technology “Kerbal Space Program 2” will be released in one week, let’s take a look at the trailer first! – Engadget Chinese version
The “Kerbal Space Program” (Kerbal Space Program), which was launched in 2011, is a sandbox game that allows you to freely assemble rockets and explore the Kerbal galaxy. Because it has achieved a good balance between playfulness and physical simulation, many people (including myself) have recognized relatively professional terms such as orbital mechanics, thrust-to-weight ratio, and specific impulse for the first time. The launch of “Kerbal Space Program” also just caught up with the new wave of civil space trends led by SpaceX, and it has become a bridge for ordinary enthusiasts to popularize science and let the public understand the rocket profession.

Now nearly 12 years after the launch of the original “Kerbal Space Program”, its sequel “Kerbal Space Program 2” will also officially debut next week, entering the Early Access (Early Access) stage, and on Steam and other online Store launched. Compared with the previous generation, “Kerbal Space Program 2” mainly wants to add elements of interstellar exploration and colonization, but in order to control the initial scale, in the early experience, it still uses rocket assembly, launch operation, map node setting, etc. The basic functions are the main focus, and only after the basic functions are satisfactory, will gradually add functions such as scientific data, technology trees, colonizing planets, interstellar exploration, and even multiplayer games in the future.

According to the information on the official website, “Kerbal Space Program” will be available in Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese when it comes out, priced at US$49.99.

