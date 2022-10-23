Home Technology Kerbal Space Program 2 will finally enter Early Access on February 24
Kerbal Space Program 2 will finally enter Early Access on February 24

After nearly three years of delay, Kerbal Space Project 2, the sequel to the famous sandbox space game “Kerbal Space Project”, finally has its launch schedule. The developer Private Division announced that it will be released in February. It will enter Steam’s early access on the 25th, and will be launched simultaneously on online stores such as the Epic Game Store.

“Kerbal Space Program 2” was announced as “interstellar exploration and colonization” as the theme, but in fact, the early access version was too late to add these elements. The production team explained that this is because the scale of “Kerbal Space Program 2” is too large. They hope to release basic functions such as rocket assembly, launch operations, and map node settings first, and collect feedback from users. After the most basic functions of the game are satisfactory, functions such as collecting scientific information, technology trees, colonizing planets, interstellar exploration, and even multiplayer games will be gradually updated in the future. And until the multiplayer game is added, “Kerbal Space Program 2” will not leave “early access” and enter the official version.

In fact, the early experience of the previous work “Kerbal Space Program” was also launched as early as 2011, but the 1.0 version was not released until 2015. In contrast, the initial state of “Kerbal Space Program 2” is obviously much more complete. It has almost all the functions of “Kerbal Space Program” except for the technology tree and scientific research tasks, and “Kerbal Space Program”. Project 2 will also enhance the content of the novice guide, so that new players can understand the complex orbital mechanics with less exploration.

“Kerbal Space Program 2” will only be available on PC at the beginning, and although it is an early access, it will be priced at the same US$49.99 as the future price. Of course, different markets will have different pricing, so I don’t know what price we will launch here.

