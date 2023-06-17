To contain the costs that weigh on companies, kevin. presents its new services for the Utility sector thanks to bank-to-bank payments. The utilities sector is experiencing a period of strong transformation. A recent study confirms that l’81% of these companies plan to increase their digitization budget over the next three years. With a 3% growth in annual expenditure on research and innovation, which rose from 108 to 111 million euros.

kevin. enter the Utilities sector

In this context, the solution of kevin. can help redefine the procedure payment also for the energy sector. Bringing the benefits of account-to-account payments to an industry where obsolete systems still dominate, such as paper bulletins through cards or cash. They limit the development of companies in the sector and prevent them from responding to the new needs of consumers, who today increasingly prefer digital payments.

A2A payments: advantages for companies and end consumers

Thanks to a latest generation technological infrastructure, kevin. therefore transforms the ecosystem of digital payments. Making them simple to manage and implement, guaranteeing total security and saving on transaction costs. Operating as a simple wire transferaccount-to-account payments allow companies to save on individual transactions compared to using expensive traditional systems.

What are the benefits

The economic benefits of direct account-to-account payments also extend to the final consumer. Just think of the average commissions deriving from payments of paper slips which today cost around 2 euros for each transaction made. Furthermore, pay-by-bank payments guarantee greater security than the potential risks deriving from the use of other payment methods.

Security of recurring payments

In an industry where variable recurring payments, depending on the amount, are very frequent, kevin. it also allows utilities to enjoy total security. Thanks to bank-to-bank payment systems, transactions become irrevocable as well as protected from any risk.

