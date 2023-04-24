Kevin Scott on 5 Ways Generative AI Can Change Work – Microsoft News Center

fromassistwrite programsarrivegenerated out of thin airbrand newimage, this newcomputer calculationdirectionwill change the nature of creativity and productivity.

“I can say with confidence,2023 year will be AI The most exciting year ever. “Microsoft Chief Technology OfficerKevin Scott In the company AI Wrote in the Q&A on the blog.He admitted that he also thought 2022 2019 is the most exciting year ever, but the pace of innovation will only get faster，For generative AI especially so。It is not simply analyzing data, but a tool that can be used to create new works，we can already GPT-3 Seeing its prospects in such a system, it can help users edit copywriting and summarize text, and provide creators with inspiration; in addition FROM-E 2 Then you can create useful and attractive compositions based on the input prompts.The following is Kevin Scott about AI Predictions of how it will change the way people work and play.

1. AI will unleash our creativity

with generative AI As it becomes more popular and accessible, more and more people are able to use the technology to create，This includes making intricate artwork and writing moving poetry. In his blog post,Scott Describes how new artificial intelligence tools are democratizing design。「picture FROM-E 2 Such AI The system will not turn ordinary people into professional artists, but it will provide many people with a visual treasure – A superpower they never had. “FROM-E 2 has appeared in Microsoft Designer Among other tools, it has the exciting potential to empower more people to be creative in a professional way.

2. AI will make writing code easier

innovative generative AI like GitHub Copilot（a use OpenAI neutral Codex AI artificial intelligence for system construction），It is possible to convert natural language into programming code, and convert our ideas into complex execution software.exist Copilot of users, 40% The popular code is given by Copilot generated, and this ratio will continue to increase.in the most recent Fortune Brainstorm AI seminar During the speech,Scott pointed out，people continue to use ChatGPT(Depend on GPT-3.5 support), showing its future potential。「This does open AI entry used，」He said.「We need new areas of specialization in the future, but you no longer need a PhD in computer science to build AI application, I think it’s really, really exciting.」

3. AI Be our best assistant in other ways too

exist”WiredIn an article in the magazine,Scott describe AI How to help us do our jobs better.like GitHub Copilot industries from construction to healthcare, technology to law, are likely to benefit from some form of AI benefit from assistance.「These AI The possibilities are endless，far beyond one’s imagination。Productivity software has the ability to apply to complex work scenarios，Whether editing videos, writing scripts、Designing new ingredients for drugs, or building3DModel。」although people worry AI will affect job opportunities, but Scott described in his post，These AI Tools, through careful application, will enhance and amplify human potential, allowing people to spend less time on repetitive tasks.These models, he writes, will also “allow AI use popularization”, so「More diverse people will be able to participate in the creation of technology.」

4. AI will speed up the reaction cycle

generative AI Can reduce the tedious work of the creative process, such as helping designers Update product concept，Generate first drafts of press releases, essays and scripts for writers，Or assist with graphic design (such as complicated posters or movie clips, etc.).Scott in his《Wired》Journal article states that it is possible「Allow knowledge workers to spend time on higher-level tasks and effectively change the way we interact with technology to get work done」。People adapt and refine from a positive, circular, collaborative process AIand accelerate the reaction cycle。We will be able to master the development technology proficiently，To edit and modify the generated images, texts, drawings, even for the research and development of new drugs，through with AI cooperation to create faster and better output。

5. AI will make work more enjoyable

exist AI In the blog post,Scott Observation Born for Developers AI Tools will dramatically improve the overall work experience.「People now have new, interesting, and more effective tools than ever before,」he pointed out.「This is exactly what we use from Copilot observed by developers of。they said，Copilot Help them get work done and keep their minds sharp in past boring and repetitive tasks。」This also extends to no-code and low-code tools such as Power Platform In products such as , these tools are job functions、Roles and processes create new potential.「we start from Research found that using no-code or low-code tools had a greater than 80% positive impact.」

generative AI Has the power to change the way work is done in many professions，Generate and transform established careers。Deployed carefully and ethically, it will be a tool that can bring about a revolution in creativity，Empowering everyone to express themselves better。

