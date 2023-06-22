Kia speaks plain language: new electric car keeps promise of range

Confusion about the EV9 from Kia: The range information from the home market differs from that for Europe. The maximum range of the electric SUV should vary between 501 and 541 km. Now Kia makes it clear what German customers expect.

Update from June 22, 2023: The Let’s EV9 will with one WLTP range of 541 km come onto the market in Europe. Kia has made this clear to GIGA. Reports from the home market of South Korea had previously appeared, according to which the electric SUV could only have had a range of 501 km (more on this below in the article). It is not so. The differences result from different test methods, such a Kia spokeswoman. The WLTP test procedure is the standard for range information for passenger cars in Europe. According to TÜV Süd, it is also used and recognized in other countries, including Korea.

Original article:

Kia EV9: Electric car just misses promise of range

The EV9 is there. The all-electric SUV is Kia’s new flagship. As such, it should convince with strong values ​​that Kia’s electric cars are now known for, such as fast charging thanks to the 800-volt architecture and a more than competitive Range. But Kia is now making it obvious swabsalbeit small.

Kia had one for the EV9 several times WLTP range of 541 km announced. In South Korea there is no longer any talk of this: According to current reports, the E-SUV creates only 501 km left (Quelle: The Korea Economic Daily).

As always, this is the technically possible ideal range. In everyday life, the WLTPranges can hardly be achieved with practically all e-cars, regardless of brand or manufacturer. So Kia customers have to to more than just 40 km less discontinue than originally promised.

To the Success of the EV9 should be the small minus in the range little harm. After all, 501 km is still significantly more than the EV6 is at best possible. So the EV9 doesn’t get as far as originally promised. But the new e-car still has them largest all-electric range at Kia. However, Kia does not beat Hyundai’s group brother Ioniq 6.

Kia presented the concept for the EV9 for the first time some time ago:

Kia Concept EV9 – Trailer

E-Car EV9: Kia expects strong demand

In contrast to the range, the previous technical details were confirmed when the EV9 was launched in South Korea. So, among other things, one 99.8-kWh-Battery installed. Kia is satisfied with the market entry: “With 60 percent of the pre-orders from private customers, of which 55 percent are new customers for Kia, we are very encouraged to observe new demand for our flagship model,” the Korean business portal quoted one Kia spokesman.

A date for the launch of the EV9 in Deutschland is so far not yet known. The e-SUV is to be released internationally in other countries later this year.

