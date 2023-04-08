WIf already flagship, then with an exclamation mark. Kia confidently claims space with the EV9. Steeply rising and falling at the front and rear, an almost horizontal roof line, including a wide strip of windows, and Kia’s style-defining “tiger nose” is back, framed by vertical headlights that are supposed to be reminiscent of constellations. The successful EV6 may have pointed the way to the Koreans’ electric future – but it is the 5.01 meter long SUV that clears it squarely and broad-shouldered.

There are now also technical details to report about the recently unveiled series model. For example, that it will be available with either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive and in any case with a battery with at least 99.8 kWh. A smaller battery (76.1 kWh) is also planned for selected markets. The two electric motors bring together 380 hp (283 kW) and a torque of 600 Nm to all four wheels, which allows it to rush to 100 km/h in six seconds. It is more modest with rear-wheel drive, a 150 kW motor and 350 Nm of torque.

Equipped in this way, Kia has a standard range of 514 kilometers, to which a good drag coefficient of 0.28 contributes. Like the Hyundai and Genesis relatives, the EV9 is based on the Group’s electric platform E-GMP. As a result, 800-volt technology is on board, and electricity for a distance of 239 kilometers can be recharged in a quarter of an hour. In addition, the family-friendly caliber can serve as a mobile power bank, with up to 3.7 kW it charges computers, camping equipment or an e-bike when travelling.









The EV9 offers space in each of the up to seven-seater configurations – even in the third row, people who are 1.80 meters tall can still hear ample headroom. As a six-seater, the SUV offers individual seats in the middle row that can be rotated 180 degrees.

Meanwhile, no one needs to get dizzy looking at the cockpit. It is tidy and clad in haptically appealing textiles. Touch elements lie on a narrow screen strip that appears almost free-standing. Nevertheless, customers do not have to do without physical buttons.

Kia celebrates its premiere in the EV9 with functions that can be digitally ordered, including a “boost” that increases the torque to 700 Nm, as well as digital light effects behind the tiger’s nose. For the first time, Kia offers a highway pilot that allows autonomous driving at level 3 in the GT line. Kia has not yet commented on prices. The order books for the big tiger will open in the second half of the year.