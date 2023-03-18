Home Technology Kids 👨‍👦‍👦 Smartphones📱 Bold Glamour 👑 Games 🎾
Technology

Kids 👨‍👦‍👦 Smartphones📱 Bold Glamour 👑 Games 🎾

by admin
Kids 👨‍👦‍👦 Smartphones📱 Bold Glamour 👑 Games 🎾

There are two ways for parents: either they ban their children from smartphones completely, or they set up the cell phones in such a way that the kids can use them as safely as possible. For the second way there is the app of the Upper Austrian startup Ohana – and this week it received a big round of financing

Christian Orgler, co-founder and CEO of Ohanatalks in today’s podcast about:

  • The functions of the app
  • The financing round for the startup & the plans
  • The differences to iOS & Android
  • Why you tick differently than the competition
  • Why TikTok filters like “Bold Glamor” are bad for kids
  • Good games, bad games
  • Optimale Zeit-Limits am Smartphone

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.

See also  We contain! Steam highly praised "SCP: White Mouse" v2.0 official version released free multiplayer D-level | Game Corner | Digital

You may also like

Create YouTube Playlist | TechSmith

“Touhou New World” Nintendo Switch™ version will be...

OpenSSH: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

The domestic action role-playing role-playing “Legend of Contradiction”...

Launched in Hong Kong for the first time!...

Solarinvest: Thuringia’s Ministry of the Environment is planning...

Garmin’s multi-product updates, combined volume and price, will...

Bad quarterly numbers at Microsoft

Garmin launches Forerunner 965 and 265 professional running...

Mental health start-up uses ChatGPT for human experiment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy