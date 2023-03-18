There are two ways for parents: either they ban their children from smartphones completely, or they set up the cell phones in such a way that the kids can use them as safely as possible. For the second way there is the app of the Upper Austrian startup Ohana – and this week it received a big round of financing

Christian Orgler, co-founder and CEO of Ohanatalks in today’s podcast about:

The functions of the app

The financing round for the startup & the plans

The differences to iOS & Android

Why you tick differently than the competition

Why TikTok filters like “Bold Glamor” are bad for kids

Good games, bad games

Optimale Zeit-Limits am Smartphone

