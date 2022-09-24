One more smartwatch choice for kids – Apple Watch SE !

The second generation of Apple Watch SE was officially launched on September 16. The positioning of the newly launched Apple Watch series is quite clear. The Apple Watch SE, with its 40mm size and weight of 26.4g, is 30.49 grams higher than the 40mm predecessor SE. g is lighter, and the new “family sharing” feature added to watchOS9 has attracted the attention of many parents of iPhone users.

In terms of specifications, Apple Watch SE is also divided into two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The weight of 26.4g has just been mentioned to be lighter than the previous generation SE.Provide a reference, quite popularXiaomi Mi Band 7 weighs 13.5gInternational famous wearable device brand fitbit launches exclusive Ace3 70g for kidsThere are quite a lot of parents in the parent-child circle recommended Herowatch 2 is 50g without strap。

If you are an iPhone parent, you don’t need to prepare another iPhone for your child to pair, as long as you use the parent’s iPhone, you can directly set up the Apple Watch SE.

Parents can use the Apple Watch app and Screen Time on the iPhone to manage their child’s communication restrictions and safety, screen time away from the screen, a “School Time” mode that restricts certain Apple Watch features during school hours, and iCloud, Gmail and other services, mail and calendar settings and restrictions on inappropriate content, purchases, and privacy. The latest watchOS 9 also adds Podcast playback, allowing children to listen to the Podcast content they want to listen to directly on the Apple Watch.

Apple also announced that it will open the “Family Sharing Settings” feature at the end of the year. After adding children as members of the “Family” app, they can also control HomePod speakers, as well as smart home accessories such as thermostats and lights.

Of course, where the children that parents care about are now, they can also be found directly from “Find” in their iPhone. You can even let your child use the “noise” detection function in Apple Watch SE to remind themselves how loud it is!

Apple Watch SE is now on sale on Apple’s official website and physical stores in Taiwan, starting at $7,900 for 40mm, with a total of midnight, star and silver colors and a variety of straps to choose from.