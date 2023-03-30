The Last of Us recently wrapped its first season, and The Last of Us: Part I made its PC port debut earlier this week, and just as the world has made it clear we love Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic series, Mother Nature is getting involved in.

A man in India has now been infected with the so-called coronavirus in the world‘s first case, Sky News reported.“Killer Plant Fungus”s things. The purpura fungus was said to cause silver leaf disease in plants and spread via airborne spores to fatally kill the flora, but it was long believed that the fungus did not infect humans. until now.

The patient is said to be a 61-year-old man who had been exhibiting symptoms of cough, fatigue, dysphagia and hoarseness for three months and was said to have no history of illness prior to infection. However, he is a plant mycologist and has been studying mushrooms and other fungi.

While this is undoubtedly horrifying to The Last of Us fans, it should be said that the case was actually reported two years ago but only recently made public, and that the man has been treated and treated after being diagnosed with the infection. Healed, and the infection has not recurred since.

Thankfully, this does seem to show that we’re not looking down on our own Outbreak Day. At least not yet…