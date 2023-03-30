Home Technology Killer plant fungus infects humans in India – Gamereactor
Technology

Killer plant fungus infects humans in India – Gamereactor

by admin
Killer plant fungus infects humans in India – Gamereactor

The Last of Us recently wrapped its first season, and The Last of Us: Part I made its PC port debut earlier this week, and just as the world has made it clear we love Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic series, Mother Nature is getting involved in.

A man in India has now been infected with the so-called coronavirus in the world‘s first case, Sky News reported.“Killer Plant Fungus”s things. The purpura fungus was said to cause silver leaf disease in plants and spread via airborne spores to fatally kill the flora, but it was long believed that the fungus did not infect humans. until now.

The patient is said to be a 61-year-old man who had been exhibiting symptoms of cough, fatigue, dysphagia and hoarseness for three months and was said to have no history of illness prior to infection. However, he is a plant mycologist and has been studying mushrooms and other fungi.

While this is undoubtedly horrifying to The Last of Us fans, it should be said that the case was actually reported two years ago but only recently made public, and that the man has been treated and treated after being diagnosed with the infection. Healed, and the infection has not recurred since.

Here is an ad:

Thankfully, this does seem to show that we’re not looking down on our own Outbreak Day. At least not yet…

See also  Tens of millions disappeared, 50 thousand users scream scam. Consob closes Uefa Football

You may also like

iOS/iPadOS 16.4 official version already supports PS5 DualSense...

“Someone shared a file with you,” beware

Platforms, risk management and guarantees: how supply chain...

The new interface of Windows 12 flows out,...

Apple has started work on the 13.3-inch OLED...

What are the jobs most exposed to the...

Levi’s relies on virtual diversity

Emerging behaviors, when artificial intelligence surprises even its...

Steam “Evil Castle 4” veteran player “shoots the...

Corporate design: examples and best practices

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy