Kim Cattrall tornerà come Samantha Jones in And Just Like Th…

Looking forward to the second season of And Just Like That…an exciting and rejected piece of news has been confirmed: Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the series. Even if only for a cameo.

The news was announced today by the show’s production, sparking excitement among fans who have been hoping for a return of the iconic character played by Cattrall in the original series. Sex and the City. After months of speculation and uncertainty surrounding Cattrall’s participation in the series’ revival, the actress has finally agreed to reprise her role that made her famous: Samantha Jones, one of the most beloved characters from the original series.

Variety has learned that Kim Cattrall will reprise her iconic role of Samantha Jones in the season 2 finale of And Just Like That…. But it will only appear in one scene. According to sources, Cattrall shot a scene on March 22 in New York, without seeing or speaking to the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parkeror with the executive producer of And Just Like That…, Michael Patrick King.

In the scene, Samantha, will have a telephone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw. In the first season of And Just Like That…, we immediately learn that Samantha no longer lives in New York, but in London, and has preferred to put an ocean between her and Carrie rather than face the emotional and friendly rift that has arisen between them. There is no real triggering event, the reasons for this absence of Samantha are not shown or analysed; what is perceived is that the detachment is real.

And Just Like That… follows the lives of protagonists Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon) as they live in New York.

Carrielet’s remember it for those who have missed a good part of recent television history, she is a sex columinst of the newspaper New York Star, fashion lover and NYC sweetheart, and I narrate every episode; Miranda she is a successful, tenacious, brilliant lawyer with a very cynical view of the world, and above all of men; Charlotte is a gallery owner who believes in true love and the constant search for a prince charming. While Samantha she is a skilled PR, a lover of sex, who lives a great disaffection towards sentimental relationships, a successful, independent and ambitious woman.

And Just Like That… made its debut in 2022, carrying on the legacy of the original series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The second season of And Just Like That… will debut next June 23, 2023 and in Italy it will be possible to see it on Sky and NOW.