The strength of the Kindles has always been the vast library to which they have access: to date, according to unofficial estimates, about 6 million ebooks are on sale on Amazon, reachable with a couple of clicks. For such devices, hardware matters less: despite this, the company has constantly tried to improve them, starting with the first, which is dated 2007 and that to see it today it seems a bit clumsy and ridiculous.

The latest version is the eleventh, and it already is also for sale in Italy: the features highlighted by Amazon are the 6 “touch screen with 300 PPI resolution and adjustable lighting, the USB-C socket for charging (finally), a longer battery life and double the storage space, i.e. 16GB instead of the previous 8.

And yet, the characteristics that struck us during the test are other: the size and the prezzo. The # 11 Kindle is impressively small – not small in the sense that it’s hard to read, small in the sense that it’s incredibly portable, more compact than the previous ones and somehow more compact than pretty much any modern smartphone. And it is also light, at just 157 grams found in the test phase. It costs 99.99 euros, which seem a fair amount not only in an absolute sense but also compared to previous versions: the first Kindle we bought (June 2012) cost just 99 cents less. Though there are versions that have gone down to 59 euros (we have one from April 2013), a cost of one hundred euros seems adequate to what the device offers and allows you to do.





Science fiction What is Mya di Mondo9 about, the (Italian) novel chosen by Urania to celebrate 70 years by Emanuele Capone

August 22, 2022



The Kindle in everyday use

The initial configuration is very simple: after switching on, connecting to a wifi network and entering your Amazon credentials (possibly switching from the app for Android or iOS), the Kindle automatically accesses its library and even the books synchronize to the last page read without any problem.

There are both the dictionary integrated both function X-Raywhich allows you to have information on people or places mentioned in the various volumes, but the important things that can be done are basically what we are used to: look for books among those you have or in the Amazon store, possibly buy them and include them in your account, then just one click to download them to your device and start reading them. Touching the top of the screen accesses a quick menu that allows you to activate / deactivate Airplane mode, Dark Mode, synchronize with the last page read or access all Settings.

Also there is the slider to decide the brightness level, which does not adjust itself: this is perhaps the only thing that we lacked compared to other Kindles (such as the Oasis we usually use), because especially at the beginning it is necessary to intervene often to find the right one for your eyes and for the environment in which there you are. Nothing serious, however: thanks to eink technologyeven this Kindle is perfectly readable in all conditions, even directly under the sunlight. Even on the beach, which is where it will surely be used, thanks to its extremely compact size.



The new basic Kindle (left) compared to a previous Kindle Oasis

The bills in your pocket From wifi to TV series, from music to books: for your digital life you spend 130 euros a month, but maybe you don’t know it by Emanuele Capone, Pier Luigi Pisa

August 28, 2022



What we liked

What we didn’t like