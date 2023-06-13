Kindle on Prime Day 2023: Huge discount on Amazon offers

Sample images for Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals PR/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2023* takes place in July. For two days, Amazon Prime members* can benefit from exclusive offers and special deals.

Of course, numerous Amazon devices such as the e-book reader Kindle are also significantly reduced on Prime Day.

Here we tell you which Kindle offers are particularly worthwhile on Prime Day 2023. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.



Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more



One of the biggest shopping events of the year will take place again in July: Amazon Prime Day 2023*. With exclusive offers and unique deals you can save a lot of money on this day. The average saving in the past was around 27 percent – who doesn’t want to make a bargain? In the past few years, around 250 million products have been sold worldwide on both days.

Buy Kindle devices cheaply on Amazon Prime Day

In addition to televisions, smartphones, laptops and the like, many Amazon devices such as the Kindle e-book reader will of course also be on offer on Prime Day 2023. Deals are not only available for the Kindle Unlimited Membership* with unlimited access to a million books, magazines and numerous audio books, but also for the various Kindle models. Since the eBook readers are not exactly cheap, it is worth keeping an eye out for Kindle deals on Prime Day.

read too Kindle Unlimited: Secure the e-book flat rate from Amazon now on offer

The best Kindle deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023

Which Kindle deals are particularly attractive this year? Here we present you the best Kindle bargains for Prime Day 2023. What awaits you? A significant discount on the popular e-book readers.

To be able to shop the deals, you need a Prime membership*. The subscription costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. Before you sign up for the paid subscription, you can of course test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge*.

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations



*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

