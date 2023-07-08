Kindle on Prime Day 2023: These e-book readers are on sale

Example images for offers on Amazon Prime Day 2023 PR/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2023* will take place on July 11th and 12th. For two days, Amazon Prime members* can benefit from exclusive offers and special deals. Of course, numerous Amazon devices such as the e-book reader Kindle are also significantly reduced on Prime Day. Here we tell you which Kindle offers are particularly worthwhile on Prime Day 2023. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

On July 11th and 12th, one of the biggest shopping events of the year will take place again: Amazon Prime Day 2023*. With exclusive offers and unique deals you can save a lot of money on the two days. The average saving in the past was around 27 percent. So it’s no wonder that more than 300 million products were sold worldwide within just 48 hours on Prime Day last year.

Buy Kindle devices cheaply on Amazon Prime Day

In addition to televisions, smartphones, laptops and the like, many Amazon devices such as the Kindle e-book reader will of course also be on offer on Prime Day 2023. Deals are not only available for the Kindle Unlimited Membership* with unlimited access to one million books, magazines and numerous audio books, but also for the various Kindle models. Since the e-book readers are not exactly cheap, it is worth keeping an eye out for Kindle deals on Prime Day.

read too

Kindle Unlimited on Prime Day 2023: Amazon is giving you three free months

The best Kindle deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023

Which Kindle deals are particularly attractive this year? Here we present you the best Kindle bargains for Prime Day 2023. What awaits you? A significant discount on the popular e-book readers.

To be able to shop the deals, you need a Prime membership*. The subscription costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. Before you sign up for the paid subscription, you can of course test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge*.

Prime Day 2023 Kindle deals FAQ

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, selected offers start in the weeks before Prime Day 2023. The first deals – especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Gaming and Amazon Photos – go live as early as June 21, 2023.

How to shop the Kindle deals on Prime Day 2023?

A valid Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023. The first 30 days are free, after that the service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

The average saving on Amazon Prime Day is 27 percent. In this respect, it can definitely be worth looking for cheap Kindle deals on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on selected products can be even larger.

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

