Kindle Unlimited: Popular Amazon subscription is now more expensive

We’ve all noticed that groceries, consumables and much more have become significantly more expensive in recent months. And of course, the price increases do not stop at services either. In September 2022, Amazon made the Prime subscription* more expensive. The streaming service Amazon Music Unlimited* followed in January 2023, and since February the minimum order value for free orders has been higher. Another price increase follows: Amazon has announced that Kindle Unlimited will also be more expensive.

The new prices for Kindle Unlimited

Previously, users had to pay EUR 9.99 per month for Kindle Unlimited. Amazon has now increased the price to EUR 11.75 – which is an impressive 17.6 percent more. However, new customers can test Kindle Unlimited for 30 days free of charge.* After the test phase has expired, you will then have to pay the new price. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time under the “Manage Membership” section. Note, however, that borrowed books and magazines will then be removed from the private library.

Does the price increase also affect existing customers?

Unfortunately, the price increase also affects existing customers. If you belong to this group, you will be informed of the change via email. In contrast to new customers, you do not have to pay the higher price immediately. Instead, you can extend your subscription until July 31, 2023 at the previous price of 9.99 euros per month. The option is only available if you take out a subscription for a whole year. For those who have set up monthly billing, the price increase is scheduled to take effect after June 18, 2023.

What is Kindle Unlimited anyway?

Amazon Kindle Unlimited* gives you access to a large selection of e-books, audio books, journals and magazines – so you definitely have enough reading and listening material. And you don’t even need an e-book reader, because Kindle Unlimited works on all devices – including smartphones and tablets.